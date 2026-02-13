LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump To Meet China's Xi Jinping In April, Says Relations Are 'Very Good Right Now'

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in April, signalling renewed high-level engagement between the world’s two largest economies. Trump said Xi is also expected to visit the United States later this year, including a trip to the White House.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 13, 2026 06:01:57 IST

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in April, signalling renewed high-level engagement between the world’s two largest economies. Trump said Xi is also expected to visit the United States later this year, including a trip to the White House.

Speaking to the media, Trump said he looks forward to the meetings, describing current US-China ties as “very good.” However, he did not disclose specific dates for either visit.

Reciprocal Visits Planned

In a recent interview, Trump confirmed he intends to travel to China in April, with Xi scheduled to visit Washington toward the end of the year. He stressed the importance of maintaining strong personal ties between the two leaders, noting that the United States and China are the “two most powerful countries in the world.”

Trump said both sides recognise the value of a stable relationship, adding that continued dialogue remains essential for global stability.

Trade Dominates 90-Minute Call

The announcement follows a 90-minute phone conversation between the two leaders on February 4. According to Trump, the discussion centred largely on trade issues and did not delve into geopolitical flashpoints such as Iran or Ukraine.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the call as yielding a “very positive conclusion” for both nations. He also said Xi invited him and the First Lady to visit China, an invitation he reciprocated.

Chinese state media reported that Xi emphasised the importance of steady bilateral relations and called for “win-win results” based on equality and mutual respect. Beijing also urged Washington to roll back what it described as negative measures taken against China.

The planned visits come amid ongoing trade negotiations and heightened global scrutiny of US-China relations, with both sides seeking to manage competition while avoiding further escalation.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 6:00 AM IST
QUICK LINKS