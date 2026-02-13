Bangladesh Election 2026: Tarique Rahman’s BNP Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 151 Seats In Initial Counts

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Election 2026 Bhawani Nagar benjamin netanyahu Black And White Spider Noir Trailer china Colaba blaze Hardik Pandya all round performance Adarsh Gourav Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings breaking-news kerala Bangladesh Election 2026 Bhawani Nagar benjamin netanyahu Black And White Spider Noir Trailer china Colaba blaze Hardik Pandya all round performance Adarsh Gourav Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings breaking-news kerala Bangladesh Election 2026 Bhawani Nagar benjamin netanyahu Black And White Spider Noir Trailer china Colaba blaze Hardik Pandya all round performance Adarsh Gourav Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings breaking-news kerala Bangladesh Election 2026 Bhawani Nagar benjamin netanyahu Black And White Spider Noir Trailer china Colaba blaze Hardik Pandya all round performance Adarsh Gourav Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings breaking-news kerala
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Election 2026 Bhawani Nagar benjamin netanyahu Black And White Spider Noir Trailer china Colaba blaze Hardik Pandya all round performance Adarsh Gourav Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings breaking-news kerala Bangladesh Election 2026 Bhawani Nagar benjamin netanyahu Black And White Spider Noir Trailer china Colaba blaze Hardik Pandya all round performance Adarsh Gourav Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings breaking-news kerala Bangladesh Election 2026 Bhawani Nagar benjamin netanyahu Black And White Spider Noir Trailer china Colaba blaze Hardik Pandya all round performance Adarsh Gourav Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings breaking-news kerala Bangladesh Election 2026 Bhawani Nagar benjamin netanyahu Black And White Spider Noir Trailer china Colaba blaze Hardik Pandya all round performance Adarsh Gourav Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings breaking-news kerala
LIVE TV
Home > World > Bangladesh Election 2026: Tarique Rahman’s BNP Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 151 Seats In Initial Counts

Bangladesh Election 2026: Tarique Rahman’s BNP Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 151 Seats In Initial Counts

Bangladesh Election 2026: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) clinched a decisive victory in the country’s parliamentary elections, securing a simple majority in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad, according to early results broadcast by local media on Friday. The BNP had won 151 seats, crossing the halfway mark needed to form the government.

Bangladesh Election 2026: Tarique Rahman's BNP Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 151 Seats In Initial Counts (Picture Credits: X)
Bangladesh Election 2026: Tarique Rahman's BNP Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 151 Seats In Initial Counts (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 13, 2026 03:55:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bangladesh Election 2026: Tarique Rahman’s BNP Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 151 Seats In Initial Counts

Bangladesh Election 2026: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) clinched a decisive victory in the country’s parliamentary elections, securing a simple majority in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad, according to early results broadcast by local media on Friday. The outcome marks a significant political shift in the South Asian nation following years of turbulence.

As per the reports, the BNP had won 151 seats, crossing the halfway mark needed to form the government.

BNP Crosses Majority Mark

The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami, BNP’s principal rival in the contest, secured 42 seats. Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman signalled acceptance of the outcome even before the BNP officially crossed the majority threshold.

You Might Be Interested In

Voting was held on Thursday, drawing tens of millions of citizens in what was the first general election since the 2024 youth-led uprising that forced long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from office.

Preliminary estimates suggested voter participation surpassed the 42% turnout recorded in the previous election. Local reports indicated that more than 60% of registered voters were expected to have cast their ballots this time.

Record Number Of Candidates

This election saw unprecedented participation, with more than 2,000 candidates in the fray, including a large number of independents. At least 50 political parties contested, the highest in Bangladesh’s electoral history. Polling in one constituency was deferred following the death of a candidate.

Opinion surveys ahead of the vote had projected an advantage for the BNP-led alliance. The party contested 292 seats, allocating the remainder to its coalition partners, which include over half a dozen smaller groups.

Leadership And Key Promises

The BNP is spearheaded by Tarique Rahman, 60, widely viewed as the party’s prime ministerial face. He is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and former President Ziaur Rahman.

During the campaign, the BNP pledged financial assistance for low-income households, proposed a 10-year cap on any individual serving as prime minister, and promised economic reforms aimed at boosting foreign investment. The party also committed to strengthening anti-corruption measures.

The election results are expected to shape Bangladesh’s political trajectory as it seeks stability after a period of unrest and transition.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Very Traumatic’ Outcome If Nuclear Deal Fails, Signals Possible Tough Measures

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 3:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bangladesh Election 2026Bangladesh Nationalist PartyBangladesh politicsbnpBNP victoryelection resultshome-hero-pos-1Jamaat-e-IslamiJatiya SangsadKhaleda Ziamajority markparliamentary pollssheikh hasinaTarique Rahman

RELATED News

What Is ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project? Viral Video Of Shanghai Road Swallowed By Giant Sinkhole Raises Questions Over China’s Infrastructure; Here’s What We Know

When Will Bangladesh Election Results Be Announced: Today Or Tomorrow? Millions Wait As Counting Begins

What Is MAX? The State-Backed Messaging App Putin Is Pushing After Russia Blocks WhatsApp Nationwide — Know All Details

‘Total Neglect’: Imran Khan Faces Vision Loss In Right Eye; Pakistan SC Says ‘Intervention Is Necessary’

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Visit India from Feb 18–22, Attend 2nd AI Summit in Delhi

LATEST NEWS

Massive Fire Engulfs A Paint Factory In Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

Nicolas Cage Swings Into Live-Action As Spider-Man Variant And Detective In Prime Video’s Black-And-White ‘Spider-Noir’ Trailer | WATCH

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Naval Dockyard Area Near Gateway Of India, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

Friday The 13th: Why Do People Consider This Date Unlucky? Know Real Reason, Shocking Beliefs And What To Avoid

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: India Register Comfortable Victory Against Namibia At Arun Jaitley Stadium

Happy Kiss Day 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status To Wish Your Special Someone

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India

‘Tu Yaa Main’ Movie Review: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav’s Daring Romance Breaks Boundaries, Turns Into A Gripping Survival Drama

AAIB Dismisses ‘Incorrect And Speculative’ Italian Report Claiming Pilot Intentionally Crashed Air India Flight 171 That Killed 260; Says ‘No Final Conclusions Reached’

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Scripts History With Record Even MS Dhoni Never Achieved

Bangladesh Election 2026: Tarique Rahman’s BNP Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 151 Seats In Initial Counts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bangladesh Election 2026: Tarique Rahman’s BNP Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 151 Seats In Initial Counts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bangladesh Election 2026: Tarique Rahman’s BNP Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 151 Seats In Initial Counts
Bangladesh Election 2026: Tarique Rahman’s BNP Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 151 Seats In Initial Counts
Bangladesh Election 2026: Tarique Rahman’s BNP Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 151 Seats In Initial Counts
Bangladesh Election 2026: Tarique Rahman’s BNP Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 151 Seats In Initial Counts

QUICK LINKS