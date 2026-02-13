Bangladesh Election 2026: Tarique Rahman’s BNP Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 151 Seats In Initial Counts

Bangladesh Election 2026: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) clinched a decisive victory in the country’s parliamentary elections, securing a simple majority in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad, according to early results broadcast by local media on Friday. The outcome marks a significant political shift in the South Asian nation following years of turbulence.

As per the reports, the BNP had won 151 seats, crossing the halfway mark needed to form the government.

BNP Crosses Majority Mark

The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami, BNP’s principal rival in the contest, secured 42 seats. Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman signalled acceptance of the outcome even before the BNP officially crossed the majority threshold.

Voting was held on Thursday, drawing tens of millions of citizens in what was the first general election since the 2024 youth-led uprising that forced long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from office.

Preliminary estimates suggested voter participation surpassed the 42% turnout recorded in the previous election. Local reports indicated that more than 60% of registered voters were expected to have cast their ballots this time.

Record Number Of Candidates

This election saw unprecedented participation, with more than 2,000 candidates in the fray, including a large number of independents. At least 50 political parties contested, the highest in Bangladesh’s electoral history. Polling in one constituency was deferred following the death of a candidate.

Opinion surveys ahead of the vote had projected an advantage for the BNP-led alliance. The party contested 292 seats, allocating the remainder to its coalition partners, which include over half a dozen smaller groups.

Leadership And Key Promises

The BNP is spearheaded by Tarique Rahman, 60, widely viewed as the party’s prime ministerial face. He is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and former President Ziaur Rahman.

During the campaign, the BNP pledged financial assistance for low-income households, proposed a 10-year cap on any individual serving as prime minister, and promised economic reforms aimed at boosting foreign investment. The party also committed to strengthening anti-corruption measures.

The election results are expected to shape Bangladesh’s political trajectory as it seeks stability after a period of unrest and transition.

