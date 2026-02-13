LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Very Traumatic’ Outcome If Nuclear Deal Fails, Signals Possible Tough Measures

Donald Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Very Traumatic’ Outcome If Nuclear Deal Fails, Signals Possible Tough Measures

US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a strong warning to Iran, urging Tehran to reach a nuclear agreement with Washington in the coming weeks or face serious consequences.

Donald Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Very Traumatic’ Outcome If Nuclear Deal Fails, Signals Possible Tough Measures (Pic Credits: X)
Donald Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Very Traumatic’ Outcome If Nuclear Deal Fails, Signals Possible Tough Measures (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 13, 2026 02:26:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Very Traumatic’ Outcome If Nuclear Deal Fails, Signals Possible Tough Measures

US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a strong warning to Iran, urging Tehran to reach a nuclear agreement with Washington in the coming weeks or face serious consequences.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “We have to make a deal, otherwise it’s going to be very traumatic. I don’t want that to happen, but we have to make a deal.” He added that failure to secure an agreement would be “very traumatic for Iran,” stressing that negotiations remain the preferred path for now.

His remarks came shortly after a high-level meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

You Might Be Interested In

Talks With Netanyahu Highlight Strategic Differences

Trump revealed that he held a three-hour discussion with Netanyahu at the White House, describing it as productive. While reaffirming his preference for continued negotiations with Iran, he signaled that other outcomes remain possible if diplomacy does not succeed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had insisted that negotiations continue to determine whether a deal could be finalized. “If it can, that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be,” he wrote.

Netanyahu’s office released a brief statement emphasizing Israel’s security concerns in the context of the Iran talks. The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination, though their public comments suggested differences in tone. Netanyahu has historically taken a tougher stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, often favoring stronger measures.

Diplomacy Resumes Amid Military Preparations

Fresh negotiations between US and Iranian officials resumed last week in Oman, the first such engagement in months. Trump has indicated that further talks are expected soon.

At the same time, the US has increased its military presence in the Gulf region. Reports indicate that Washington is considering deploying a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East. The move is being viewed as a signal that while diplomatic efforts are underway, military options remain on the table if negotiations collapse.

The parallel track of diplomacy and military positioning underscores the high stakes involved. A renewed agreement could curb Iran’s nuclear activities and ease regional tensions. Failure, however, risks escalating into a broader confrontation in an already volatile region.

ALSO READ: What Is ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project? Viral Video Of Shanghai Road Swallowed By Giant Sinkhole Raises Questions Over China’s Infrastructure; Here’s What We Know

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 2:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: benjamin netanyahudonald trumpiran nuclear dealnuclear dealnuclear programUS Iran talks

RELATED News

When Will Bangladesh Election Results Be Announced: Today Or Tomorrow? Millions Wait As Counting Begins

What Is MAX? The State-Backed Messaging App Putin Is Pushing After Russia Blocks WhatsApp Nationwide — Know All Details

‘Total Neglect’: Imran Khan Faces Vision Loss In Right Eye; Pakistan SC Says ‘Intervention Is Necessary’

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Visit India from Feb 18–22, Attend 2nd AI Summit in Delhi

F-35 Lightning II vs Dassault Rafale: Comparing Stealth, Speed, and Combat Mastery Of Modern Air Titans

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Very Traumatic’ Outcome If Nuclear Deal Fails, Signals Possible Tough Measures

Nicolas Cage Swings Into Live-Action As Spider-Man Variant And Detective In Prime Video’s Black-And-White ‘Spider-Noir’ Trailer | WATCH

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Naval Dockyard Area Near Gateway Of India, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

Friday The 13th: Why Do People Consider This Date Unlucky? Know Real Reason, Shocking Beliefs And What To Avoid

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: India Register Comfortable Victory Against Namibia At Arun Jaitley Stadium

Happy Kiss Day 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status To Wish Your Special Someone

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India

‘Tu Yaa Main’ Movie Review: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav’s Daring Romance Breaks Boundaries, Turns Into A Gripping Survival Drama

AAIB Dismisses ‘Incorrect And Speculative’ Italian Report Claiming Pilot Intentionally Crashed Air India Flight 171 That Killed 260; Says ‘No Final Conclusions Reached’

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Scripts History With Record Even MS Dhoni Never Achieved

Donald Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Very Traumatic’ Outcome If Nuclear Deal Fails, Signals Possible Tough Measures

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Very Traumatic’ Outcome If Nuclear Deal Fails, Signals Possible Tough Measures

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Very Traumatic’ Outcome If Nuclear Deal Fails, Signals Possible Tough Measures
Donald Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Very Traumatic’ Outcome If Nuclear Deal Fails, Signals Possible Tough Measures
Donald Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Very Traumatic’ Outcome If Nuclear Deal Fails, Signals Possible Tough Measures
Donald Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Very Traumatic’ Outcome If Nuclear Deal Fails, Signals Possible Tough Measures

QUICK LINKS