Home > World > Donald Trump To Meet 'Communist' NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani At White House After Months Of Hostility | What US President Said

Donald Trump To Meet ‘Communist’ NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani At White House After Months Of Hostility | What US President Said

US President Donald Trump will meet New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday, marking their first in-person interaction. The two leaders, often at odds over immigration and protest policies, have publicly criticised each other throughout the mayoral race. The meeting follows Mamdani’s outreach to fulfil a campaign promise despite Trump previously threatening to withhold federal funding if he won.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 20, 2025 09:31:23 IST

Donald Trump is finally meeting New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday, the US President has said. It would be the first meeting of the Republican leader with the democratic socialist who won this month’s mayoral election. Mamdani and Trump have been critical of each other, with Trump having backed Mamdani’s opponent, Andrew Cuomo.

“Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting,”   Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. 

Zohran Mamdani And Donald Trump At Loggerheads

Mamdani, for his part, has been critical of the Trump administration’s policies, including its crackdown on immigration and on protests against U.S. support for Israel during the Gaza war.

“We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st,” Trump said on social media on Wednesday.

Also Read: Who Was Jeffrey Epstein & What’s Inside The Epstein Files? Donald Trump Signs Law To Release Secret Records On the Convicted Sex Offender

Mamdani told reporters earlier this week that his team had reached out to the White House to arrange a meeting.

“My team reached out to the White House to fulfill a commitment I made to New Yorkers over the course of this campaign,” Mamdani said on Monday.

When Donald Trump Threatened Zohran Mamdani 

Mamdani’s transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s post on Wednesday.

Trump has repeatedly turned the powers of the presidency on political rivals. During the New York City mayoral election campaign, Trump threatened to withhold billions of dollars in federal funding from the city if Mamdani won.

Mamdani made countering the 79-year-old Republican president’s actions in the city – especially on immigration – a centerpiece of his successful campaign.

Mamdani will be sworn in as New York City mayor on January 1, 2026.

With inputs from agencies 

Also Read: Donald Trump Backs Public Release Of Epstein Files After Months of Pressure, Signs Epstein Files Transparency Act

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 9:31 AM IST
QUICK LINKS