Donald Trump To Meet Qatar’s PM Over Gaza Ceasefire Talks Amid Deepening Israel-Hamas Divide

Former US President Donald Trump is to meet Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Wednesday to talk about efforts to achieve a Gaza ceasefire, Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported.

The talks occur at a sensitive time during the current ceasefire talks going on in Doha, where Israeli and Hamas representatives began negotiations on July 6. The negotiations revolve around a U.S.-sponsored plan to transition into a 60-day ceasefire, including a gradual release of hostages, Israeli withdrawals from some sections of Gaza, and measures towards halting the war.

The U.S. is “hopeful” about the future of the negotiations, according to U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Sunday. Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have been at the forefront in mediating the two sides.

Yet the big point of contention is the extent of the Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. While Hamas asserts a full pullout, Israel has been slow, due to security issues.

The conflict began in October 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel and killed about 1,200 individuals and abducted about 250 hostages, Israeli sources reported. Israel responded with a military assault that, Gaza’s health ministry reported, has gone on to kill more than 58,000 Palestinians, displaced nearly all of the population internally, and caused a devastating humanitarian disaster.

Global outrage has increased, including genocide charges brought against Israel before the International Court of Justice and war crimes investigations continuing at the International Criminal Court. All charges have been denied by Israel, claiming it is defending itself.

The previous ceasefire, which had been in place for two months, was brought to an end brutally when Israeli airstrikes killed over 400 Palestinians on March 18. Trump, in a contentious comment earlier this year, suggested that the U.S. assume administrative jurisdiction over Gaza a move criticized by human rights organizations, the United Nations, and Palestinian officials, who described it as “ethnic cleansing.”

Alongside the Gaza ceasefire, Trump and Sheikh Mohammed also will discuss U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, a parallel but regionally connected diplomatic initiative. The talks to resurrect a fresh deal have been stalled, but Qatar is said to be working to enable backchannel communication.

With international pressure building and Israel-Hamas divisions still standing, Wednesday’s meeting is regarded as a turning point in diplomatic efforts to put an end to the continuing violence.

ALSO READ: Who Hijacked A Cessna Plane From Vancouver Island? Small Aircraft Incident Disrupts Flights At Vancouver Airport