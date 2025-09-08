LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Chicago war russia sanctions putin blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru china celebrity news Brazil donald trump Chicago war russia sanctions putin blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru china celebrity news Brazil donald trump Chicago war russia sanctions putin blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru china celebrity news Brazil donald trump Chicago war russia sanctions putin blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru china celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Chicago war russia sanctions putin blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru china celebrity news Brazil donald trump Chicago war russia sanctions putin blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru china celebrity news Brazil donald trump Chicago war russia sanctions putin blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru china celebrity news Brazil donald trump Chicago war russia sanctions putin blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru china celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo

Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo

A photo of Donald Trump at the US Open men’s final has fueled wild online speculation. The image shows him biting a blue object as rumors swirl about whether it was candy, mints, or medication. Theories spread quickly amid ongoing debates about the president’s health.

Donald Trump sparks speculation at US Open after photo shows him biting a blue object, fueling health and medication rumors.
Donald Trump sparks speculation at US Open after photo shows him biting a blue object, fueling health and medication rumors.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 8, 2025 12:16:03 IST

A photograph of Donald Trump at the U.S. Open men’s final has triggered widespread speculation on social media. The photo, taken by photographer Andres Kudacki, shows the president seated beside White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as he appears to bite down on a mysterious blue object. Kudacki, who captured the moment while Trump watched Jannik Sinner take on Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, initially described the item in a post on X as “a tablet.” 

What Was Donald Trump Eating? Online Theories Range From Mints to Medication

Social media exploded with theories ranging from Wintergreen Altoid mints to prescription medications spread by netizens. Drugs like Hygroton, a blue, square-shaped pill prescribed for high blood pressure and edema, were mentioned by the netizens.

Edema is a condition in which excessive fluid builds up in body tissues, mostly affecting the legs and feet. Trump has previously been linked to similar condition.

Donald Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency

In July, the White House acknowledged that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after swelling and bruising on his ankles and hands became noticeable. The condition develops when valves in the leg veins are unable to help blood flow effectively back to the heart.

Leavitt explained at the time that Trump had undergone a comprehensive examination after noticing “mild swelling in his lower legs,” which included diagnostic vascular studies.

Reports on Donald Trump’s Blood Pressure and Medications

A medical report released in April noted Trump’s blood pressure at 128/74, which is considered elevated, but did not confirm whether he was taking blood pressure medication.

The same report listed Trump’s daily medications as rosuvastatin and ezetimibe for cholesterol, along with aspirin. In 2017, one of his doctors also revealed that he was prescribed finasteride to address baldness.

There have been speculations about Trump’s health. Rumors went to the extent that POTUS is dead. 

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes Sleazy Comment At Female Journalist, Insults Her With THESE Remarks

Tags: donald trumpdonald trump healthhome-hero-pos-2us newsus open

RELATED News

"Such a horrible waste of humanity": Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine
Donald Trump Makes Sleazy Comment At Female Journalist, Insults Her With THESE Remarks
Putting tariffs on countries that make deals with Russia is "right idea": Ukraine's President Zelenskyy
Aussie 'mushroom murderer' Erin Patterson gets sentenced to life in prison
"Hamas is exaggerating numbers," Israel's Director General of Foreign Affairs says on death toll

LATEST NEWS

Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Munawar Faruqui Returns, Roasts Contestants ‘My Uncle Had Scooter, Did No Work’
Punjab: BSF organises medical camp in flood-hit area of Fazilka district
Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo
From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?
sitemap newsx test
Delhi police busts Mumbai-based online casino racket; nine arrested including Kingpin
‘Seeing You More Than My Family’, Quips Carlos Alcaraz, After Winning US Open 2025 Against Jannik Sinner
Sabrina Carpenter advocates for transgender rights during 'Tears' performance at 2025 MTV VMAs
Top Celebrities Who Began as Theatre Actors
Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo
Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo
Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo
Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo

QUICK LINKS