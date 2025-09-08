Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo

A photograph of Donald Trump at the U.S. Open men’s final has triggered widespread speculation on social media. The photo, taken by photographer Andres Kudacki, shows the president seated beside White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as he appears to bite down on a mysterious blue object. Kudacki, who captured the moment while Trump watched Jannik Sinner take on Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, initially described the item in a post on X as “a tablet.”

Social media exploded with theories ranging from Wintergreen Altoid mints to prescription medications spread by netizens. Drugs like Hygroton, a blue, square-shaped pill prescribed for high blood pressure and edema, were mentioned by the netizens.

Edema is a condition in which excessive fluid builds up in body tissues, mostly affecting the legs and feet. Trump has previously been linked to similar condition.

In July, the White House acknowledged that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after swelling and bruising on his ankles and hands became noticeable. The condition develops when valves in the leg veins are unable to help blood flow effectively back to the heart.

Leavitt explained at the time that Trump had undergone a comprehensive examination after noticing “mild swelling in his lower legs,” which included diagnostic vascular studies.

A medical report released in April noted Trump’s blood pressure at 128/74, which is considered elevated, but did not confirm whether he was taking blood pressure medication.

The same report listed Trump’s daily medications as rosuvastatin and ezetimibe for cholesterol, along with aspirin. In 2017, one of his doctors also revealed that he was prescribed finasteride to address baldness.

There have been speculations about Trump’s health. Rumors went to the extent that POTUS is dead.

