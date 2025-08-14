Donald Trump’s Ally Makes Big Claim On UFO And Aliens: ‘Very Credible People Have…’

Anna Paulina Luna, a close ally of US President Donald Trump and chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, has made shocking claims about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Luna stated that the US government holds credible evidence pointing to the existence of what some describe as “interdimensional beings.”

What did Luna say?

Luna claimed she has personally seen photographs of unidentified objects inside a secure Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF). She also said that these objects do not seem to be man-made and may involve technology far more advanced than anything humans currently possess. She hinted that they might not be traditional extraterrestrials but could operate in ways that defy our understanding of space and time.

According to Luna, credible witnesses have reported incidents where these objects move in ways that challenge normal concepts of speed, distance, and time — even appearing capable of navigating through “time spaces.” She did not provide further details due to security restrictions but stressed that these reports warrant deeper investigation.

She has been involved in UAP investigations before, including the 2023 House Oversight probe into the US government’s handling of UAP sightings. It also examined cases at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. She vowed to keep pushing for the declassification of related government records and argued that withholding such information harms public trust and limits scientific progress.

Her comments come just days after US Vice President JD Vance expressed similar curiosity about UFOs. Vance questioned the true nature of past government-released videos. He said he hopes to “dive into the whole UFO thing” and find answers during the August recess.

