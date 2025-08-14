Hunter Biden Accused of Defaming Melania Trump—$1 Billion Lawsuit Filed!

First Lady Melania Trump is taking legal action against Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, over his comments about her in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein case. She claims Hunter made “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements” about her, according to a report by Fox News on Wednesday.

Melania Trump’s lawyer, Alejandro Brito, reportedly sent a $1 billion legal notice to Hunter Biden and his attorney, Abbe Lowell, earlier this month. The notice demands that Hunter immediately remove his statements, retract them, and issue an apology, or face potential legal action.

Melania Trump Demands Apology From Hunter Biden

Brito emphasized that Hunter Biden made these remarks during a video interview with Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan. He said Hunter should “immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump.” Brito added, “Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer.”

In the interview, titled Hunter Biden Returns, Hunter Biden claimed that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania to Donald Trump. He said, “The connections are, like, so wide and deep,” and added, “Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, and that’s how Melania and the first lady and the President met.”

Melania’s Lawyers Say Hunter Biden Caused Reputational Harm

According to Melania Trump’s lawyer, these statements are “extremely salacious” and have been widely shared across social media and other digital platforms. The lawyer said the video has been republished by journalists, media outlets, and political commentators with millions of followers, spreading the alleged false claims to tens of millions of people worldwide. Brito said this has caused “overwhelming financial and reputational harm” to Melania Trump.

Fox News reported that Brito noted Hunter Biden’s comments were based on claims by author Michael Wolff, who had published a story in The Daily Beast. In the story, Wolff said Melania Trump was introduced to Trump through a model agent with ties to Epstein, claiming Epstein “knew her well” and implying she was involved in his circle before meeting Donald Trump.

Neither Hunter Biden’s team nor Melania Trump have publicly responded to the report or the allegations so far.

