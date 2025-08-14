LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Hunter Biden Accused of Defaming Melania Trump—$1 Billion Lawsuit Filed!

Hunter Biden Accused of Defaming Melania Trump—$1 Billion Lawsuit Filed!

First Lady Melania Trump is suing Hunter Biden for $1 billion, claiming he made false and defamatory statements linking her to Jeffrey Epstein. She demands a retraction and apology, citing reputational and financial harm. Hunter’s claims were based on author Michael Wolff’s reporting.

Melania Trump's lawyers called the accusations by Biden "extremely salacious"
Melania Trump's lawyers called the accusations by Biden "extremely salacious"

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 14, 2025 07:12:47 IST

First Lady Melania Trump is taking legal action against Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, over his comments about her in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein case. She claims Hunter made “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements” about her, according to a report by Fox News on Wednesday.

Melania Trump’s lawyer, Alejandro Brito, reportedly sent a $1 billion legal notice to Hunter Biden and his attorney, Abbe Lowell, earlier this month. The notice demands that Hunter immediately remove his statements, retract them, and issue an apology, or face potential legal action.

Melania Trump Demands Apology From Hunter Biden

Brito emphasized that Hunter Biden made these remarks during a video interview with Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan. He said Hunter should “immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump.” Brito added, “Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer.”

In the interview, titled Hunter Biden Returns, Hunter Biden claimed that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania to Donald Trump. He said, “The connections are, like, so wide and deep,” and added, “Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, and that’s how Melania and the first lady and the President met.”

Melania’s Lawyers Say Hunter Biden Caused Reputational Harm 

According to Melania Trump’s lawyer, these statements are “extremely salacious” and have been widely shared across social media and other digital platforms. The lawyer said the video has been republished by journalists, media outlets, and political commentators with millions of followers, spreading the alleged false claims to tens of millions of people worldwide. Brito said this has caused “overwhelming financial and reputational harm” to Melania Trump.

Fox News reported that Brito noted Hunter Biden’s comments were based on claims by author Michael Wolff, who had published a story in The Daily Beast. In the story, Wolff said Melania Trump was introduced to Trump through a model agent with ties to Epstein, claiming Epstein “knew her well” and implying she was involved in his circle before meeting Donald Trump.

Neither Hunter Biden’s team nor Melania Trump have publicly responded to the report or the allegations so far.

Also Read: Harvard University to Pay USD 500M in Deal with Donald Trump? What We Know So Far

Tags: Hunter BidenMelania Trump

RELATED News

Ex-South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee to Face Questioning After Corruption Arrest
Breaking: Massive Police Response After Reports of Officers Shot in Gretna
Europe, Ukraine Urge Donald Trump Against Solo Ukraine Deal with Putin
Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire
Clashes Rock Serbia as Vucic Supporters Clash with Protesters

LATEST NEWS

Hunter Biden Accused of Defaming Melania Trump—$1 Billion Lawsuit Filed!
Luis Enrique’s ‘Crazy Claim’ After Last Minute Win
Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm To Stop UPI P2P Collect Requests From Oct 1- Here Is Everything You Need To Know
Reality Check For Shayna Baszler, In WWE A Contract Means Nothing
India’s Ice Hockey Queens Win Bronze Against All Odds
Weather Alert: Schools in Lucknow and Across Uttar Pradesh Closed Due to Heavy Rain and Bad Weather
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 14, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1517 Here
US Tariffs on Indian Goods: What Exporters Need To Know Before Deadline
NFL Players With Michael Phelps In The Pool, Talk About Cross Training!
Clashes Rock Serbia as Vucic Supporters Clash with Protesters
Hunter Biden Accused of Defaming Melania Trump—$1 Billion Lawsuit Filed!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hunter Biden Accused of Defaming Melania Trump—$1 Billion Lawsuit Filed!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hunter Biden Accused of Defaming Melania Trump—$1 Billion Lawsuit Filed!
Hunter Biden Accused of Defaming Melania Trump—$1 Billion Lawsuit Filed!
Hunter Biden Accused of Defaming Melania Trump—$1 Billion Lawsuit Filed!
Hunter Biden Accused of Defaming Melania Trump—$1 Billion Lawsuit Filed!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?