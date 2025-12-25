LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Don't Worry, 2026 Will Be Much Worse Than 2025': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's 'Warning' Sparks Social Media Buzz

Giorgia Meloni: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has cautioned her staff that 2026 could be significantly more challenging than 2025, pointing to economic pressures and global uncertainty facing the country.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Photo Credits: Social)
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Photo Credits: Social)

Last updated: December 25, 2025 12:56:38 IST

Speaking to the employees at Palazzo Chigi, Meloni thanked them for their work over the past year and urged them to rest during the holiday season. “The year we’ve had has been tough for all of us. But don’t worry, the next one will be much worse,” she said, highlighting the demanding period ahead.

Economic Strain And Fiscal Challenges

Italy is grappling with high public debt, projected to rise to 137.4% of GDP in 2026, alongside slower economic growth and labour market concerns. The government’s 2026 budget aims to bring the fiscal deficit down to 2.8% of GDP, even as it navigates politically sensitive issues such as tax adjustments and social contributions.

Economic growth is expected to remain modest, with GDP projections for 2026 ranging between 0.4% and 0.8%, supported mainly by domestic demand and investments under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). Italy is also facing internal debates over arms supplies to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

PM Modi Likely To Visit Italy In 2026

Separately, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Italy in 2026. Speaking to the media on December 11, Tajani said he had extended the invitation on behalf of Meloni during his recent talks with the Indian Prime Minister.

Tajani described the meeting as positive, noting discussions on strengthening India–Italy ties, including cooperation under the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC), industrial partnerships, trade, and cultural exchanges. He also underscored India’s role in encouraging diplomatic efforts related to the Ukraine conflict.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 12:56 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
