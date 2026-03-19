Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 19, 2026)? Emirates Reduced Flights to Dubai, Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today: Flight operations in the UAE are continuing at a steady yet limited pace, as airlines gradually recalibrate schedules following recent regional disruptions.
Although air travel across the UAE and the broader Middle East remains significantly affected, there are noticeable signs of recovery.
According to the aviation analytics firm Cirium, cancellation rates declined on March 18 compared to earlier in the crisis, with 26.5% of flights from the region cancelled, a sharp drop from peaks exceeding 65% in early March.
Dubai Airport Flight Schedules?
The temporary airspace restrictions disrupted operations at Dubai International Airport one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. However the Dubai airport has now reopened and is gradually resuming flights.
UAE airlines have shown greater resilience than several regional counterparts. Emirates has cancelled only 5.3% of its flights on March 18. However the overall impact remains the same, with nearly half of all scheduled departures in the Middle East and over 30,900 flights cancelled since February 28 which highlights the rise of disruption across the region.
Emirates Flight Status: Dubai Flight Reduced, Free Rebooking
Emirates is currently operating a reduced flight schedule from Dubai. Passengers scheduled to travel between February 28 and April 15 whose flights have been disrupted can opt to rebook on alternative flights or request a refund. The airline has advised travellers to check their flight status before coming to the airport.
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Rebooking for Emirates flights is up to May 31, 2026.
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Refund requests can be made online through emirates.com.
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Passengers with connecting flights via Dubai are advised not to travel to the airport unless their revised flights are confirmed.
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Travellers can manage bookings and make changes through the Emirates website or mobile app.
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Due to high volume of calls, passengers are encouraged to use online services for quicker assistance.
Air India Flight Status: 48 Flights to Middle East
Air India and Air India Express will together operate a combined total of 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 19th March 2026.
Air India and Air India Express will together operate 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 19 March 2026.
To know more: https://t.co/wqvjmt5Y1b
— Air India (@airindia) March 18, 2026
Both carriers will continue operating their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on 18 March, including a total of 14 flights between India and Jeddah. In the past few day, Air India had temporarily suspended its Dubai services due to safety concerns.
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Country
|
Airport
|
Scheduled Operations
|
Ad Hoc Operations
|
Operating Sectors
|
UAE
|
Dubai
|
No
|
No
|
__
|
Abu Dhabi
|
No
|
Yes
|
Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai
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Ras Al Khaimah
|
No
|
Yes
|
Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode
|
Sharjah
|
No
|
Yes
|
Air India Express – Mangalore, Mumbai
|
Al Ain
|
No
|
No
|
__
|
Oman
|
Muscat
|
Yes
|
No
|
Air India Express – Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
|
Salalah
|
No
|
No
|
__
|
Saudia Arabia
|
Jeddah
|
Yes
|
No
|
Air India – Delhi, Mumbai
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Air India Express – Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kozhikode x 2, Mangalore
|
Riyadh
|
No
|
Yes
|
Air India – Mumbai
|
Air India Express – Kozhikode
|
Dammam
|
No
|
No
|
__
|
Bahrain
|
Bahrain
|
No
|
No
|
__
|
Qatar
|
Doha
|
No
|
No
|
__
|
Kuwait
|
Kuwait
|
No
|
No
|
__
|
Israel
|
Tel Aviv
|
No
|
No
|
__
IndiGo Flight Schedule: Advise Passengers to Check Flight Status
IndiGo confirmed that its flights to and from Dubai resumed from 1600 hrs (DXB local time) on March 18 with multiple services scheduled to operate on March 19. The airline stated that it is closely monitoring the situation focusing on passenger safety as its top priority.
In its advisory, IndiGo urged travellers to check real-time flight status before heading to the airport and informed them about dedicated support channels for affected passengers.
Taking to X, the airline issued a travel advisory stating that, “Following the latest update from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, flight operations to and from Dubai have resumed with effect from 1600 hrs (DXB local time) on 18 March 2026.”
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.