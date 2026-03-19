Are Iranian Missiles Over USA Now? Fireball Sparks Panic Across The Midwest As Nation Goes On High Alert – Watch Viral Video

When the United States was expanding its military action against Iran in its Operation Epic Fury, there was another very different show thousands of kilometres away in the night skies of North America. In the first half of March, reports of bright fireballs flashing through the skies were reported in southern states including Louisiana, Texas, Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The same scene was repeated several times by residents: a burning object is shredding the sky, and a minute later it is a tremendous boom that shook the windows. As tensions were high between the US and Iran, people were quick to suspect that these incidents were somehow connected to the conflict but natural reasons were also taken into consideration.

Are Iranian Missiles Over USA Now? Watch Viral Video

On March 17, a huge object went off in the air, above Ohio, that created a shockwave of approximately 250 tonnes of TNT. There were video images of glowing fragments splitting in the air and this to some spectators seemed intentional. But monitoring data on space established that these incidents were as a result of meteoroids penetrating into the atmosphere of the earth at a very high speed with some of them reaching up to 70 kilometres per second. The resulting airbursts, so called bolides, produce very strong light, fragmentation, and sonic booms, which are typical of natural meteoritic activity, but not controlled missiles. As opposed to ballistic missiles, they exhibit erratic flight paths, uncontrolled disintegration, and lack of any evidence of guidance systems or engineered debris.







Fireball Sparks Panic Across The Midwest As Nation Goes On High Alert

It is not an isolated case of fireball events being clustered in the month of March. The skies of late winter in North America are usually clear, which enhances the visibility and the meteors, the debris of ancient comets or asteroid impact, periodically collide with the orbit of the earth at unforeseeable times. Around the same time, similar fire balls were also experienced in Canada, Alaska and even Europe. This increased alarm due to the connection with military action in the US and the fact that smartphone and dashcam recording is widely circulated, increasing the perception of the population. Although the imagery was dramatic, the aerospace surveillance systems had no missile strikes or threats. These March fire balls should thus be seen as the exaggerated effects of the natural phenomena that are enhanced by human observation and wartime panic, but not the signs of military escalation.

Also Read: ‘I Do Not Want To…’: Did Donald Trump Just Hint At De-escalation In The US-Israel-Iran War After Iran’s Strike On Qatar’s LNG Hub?