Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 20, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund on Eid al-Fitr

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today: Flight operations in the UAE are continuing at a steady yet limited pace, as airlines gradually recalibrate schedules following recent regional disruptions.

Although air travel across the UAE and the broader Middle East remains significantly affected, there are noticeable signs of recovery.

According to MSN, the Dubai airport shutdown because of a drone strike disrupted thousands of British travellers’ travel plans. Earlier today, flights from Dubai airport were suspended for several hours overnight after a drone attack caused a fuel tank to burst into flames.

Dubai Airport Flight Schedules?

The temporary airspace restrictions disrupted operations at Dubai International Airport one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. However the Dubai airport has now reopened and is gradually resuming flights.

UAE airlines have shown greater resilience than several regional counterparts. Emirates has cancelled only 5.3% of its flights on March 18. However the overall impact remains the same, with nearly half of all scheduled departures in the Middle East and over 30,900 flights cancelled since February 28 which highlights the rise of disruption across the region.

Emirates Flight Status: Dubai Flight Reduced, Free Rebooking

Emirates is currently operating a reduced flight schedule from Dubai. Passengers scheduled to travel between February 28 and April 15 whose flights have been disrupted can opt to rebook on alternative flights or request a refund. The airline has advised travellers to check their flight status before coming to the airport.

Rebooking for Emirates flights is up to May 31, 2026.

Refund requests can be made online through emirates.com.

Passengers with connecting flights via Dubai are advised not to travel to the airport unless their revised flights are confirmed.

Travellers can manage bookings and make changes through the Emirates website or mobile app.

Due to high volume of calls, passengers are encouraged to use online services for quicker assistance.

Air India Flight Status: 48 Flights to Middle East

Air India and Air India Express will together operate a combined total of 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 19th March 2026.

Both carriers will continue operating their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on 18 March, including a total of 14 flights between India and Jeddah. In the past few day, Air India had temporarily suspended its Dubai services due to safety concerns.

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No No __ Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai Ras Al Khaimah No Yes Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode Sharjah No Yes Air India Express – Mangalore, Mumbai Al Ain No No __ Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express – Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram Salalah No No __ Saudia Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India – Delhi, Mumbai Air India Express – Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kozhikode x 2, Mangalore Riyadh No Yes Air India – Mumbai Air India Express – Kozhikode Dammam No No __ Bahrain Bahrain No No __ Qatar Doha No No __ Kuwait Kuwait No No __ Israel Tel Aviv No No __

IndiGo Flight Schedule: Advise Passengers to Check Flight Status

IndiGo confirmed that its flights to and from Dubai resumed from 1600 hrs (DXB local time) on March 18 with multiple services scheduled to operate on March 19. The airline stated that it is closely monitoring the situation focusing on passenger safety as its top priority.

In its advisory, IndiGo urged travellers to check real-time flight status before heading to the airport and informed them about dedicated support channels for affected passengers.

Taking to X, the airline issued a travel advisory stating that, “Following the latest update from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, flight operations to and from Dubai have resumed with effect from 1600 hrs (DXB local time) on 18 March 2026.”

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