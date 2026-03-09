With the mounting pressure in the Middle East, Dubai is experiencing an alarming increase in the number of pets left unattended as many expatriates seek the quickest way out of the area. According to the animal welfare groups and veterinarians, more of the dogs and cats are being abandoned by their owners who are attempting to flee the United Arab Emirates in fear of a larger scale conflict within the region.

Dubai Agony Deepens: Pet Dogs Left To Die, Cats Abandoned In Boxes As Expats Flee To Escape Iranian Strikes

In some of the horrific incidents, dogs have been tied on poles and kittens have been found in the boxes on the streets and on the residential premises. The sudden increase in the number of abandoned animals has raised a lot of concern among animal rescuers who indicate that shelters and rescue organizations are finding it difficult to handle the sudden influx of abandoned animals.

Dubai veterinarians report that they have been increasingly getting more calls by pet owners who require advice on how to euthanize their pets, before leaving the nation. Numerous expatriates seem to be caught up in the messy paperwork and harsh regulations and high expenses of moving pets within short notice. With the worsening of the crisis and the fact that travel is still being disrupted, some of the residents have been reported to feel that they have no other choice but to leave their pets behind as they seek to get flight out of the area. Animal rights activists have criticized the act citing that such animals are left to languish in the streets without food, shelter or good care.

Social Media Outcry

The influx of stray animals has caused an outcry in social media, with most of its users labeling the practice as cruel and irresponsible. Volunteers and rescue organizations have come out to attempt to save as many as possible but there are still limited resources as the cases keep increasing. The government, such as Dubai Municipality has also started stepping in to save animals in distress and control the situation. The animal welfare activists are encouraging the people to contact shelters or relocation agencies so they can get assistance instead of dumping their pets, and that responsible ownership matters even when one is in crisis.

