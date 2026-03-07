Airspace over Dubai International Airport appeared largely cleared on Saturday as the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran continued to disrupt aviation across the region. Flightradar24 revealed that several flights are holding or diverted over Dubai, and several departures and arrivals were postponed. Dubai International Airport, the second busiest airport in the world after Hartsfield jackson Atlanta international Airport by Airports Council International ranking has kept a close eye on the situation as the tensions across the Middle East escalate.

What Happened At Dubai International Airport? Minor Incident Reported As US-Israel-Iran War Escalates — Check Details

The previous news that was spreading on social media reported that smoke was observed emerging at the airport fuelling the speculation of a potential attack. The claims were however soon disregarded by the officials. In an announcement on X, the media office of Dubai informed that officials had contained a small incident due to falling debris following an interception. The office further explained that there were no reported injuries and refuted rumours about any direct incident at the airport per se. In the meantime another brief emergency safety announcement advised passengers and airport employees operating within the terminal building to go to specified shelter in place zones and keep away from windows as a safety measure in response to the increased security situation.









The crisis in the region has gone into the second week as the tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to increase. Even with efforts of mediation being reportedly being discussed by a number of countries, Donald Trump said that the United States would accept nothing less than the unconditional surrender of Iran. Iran said that there could be a case of a way out through diplomacy but the war between Israel and the Iranian supported troops has still taken place. Other airports in the Gulf such as Abu Dhabi, Kuwait City and Manama have also been affected since Iran started their campaign.

