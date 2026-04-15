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Home > World News > Dubai Nurseries Reopening from April 16: KHDA Confirms In-Person Learning Return | UAE Ministry of Education Assessment Changes

Dubai Nurseries Reopening from April 16: KHDA Confirms In-Person Learning Return | UAE Ministry of Education Assessment Changes

UAE Ministry of Education Assessment Changes: Private nurseries and early childhood centres in Dubai will begin reopening from April 16, as confirmed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority. The phased return will initially include centres in government and commercial buildings, subject to strict safety approvals. After weeks of remote learning due to regional disruptions, the move aims to restore in-person education for young learners. Authorities have emphasized that safety remains the top priority, while the reopening is expected to help children regain routine and provide relief to families balancing work and childcare.

Dubai Nurseries Reopening from April 16: KHDA Confirms In-Person Learning Return (Photo Credit - X )
Dubai Nurseries Reopening from April 16: KHDA Confirms In-Person Learning Return (Photo Credit - X )

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 15, 2026 16:42:39 IST

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Dubai Nurseries Reopening from April 16: KHDA Confirms In-Person Learning Return | UAE Ministry of Education Assessment Changes
UAE Ministry of Education Assessment Changes: Dubai’s private nurseries and early childhood centres will resume operations from April 16, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority. The announcement is a relief for kids and their parents, following weeks of online classes due to the lockdown in the region. Officials said they are hopeful that the gradual return will aid in a smooth transition for young learners. The authority also assured that schools would follow all the requisite safety guidelines. The news comes as a welcome development for many parents, as it will help them ease back into their daily routine and help their children to return to the classroom.

Dubai welcomes the phased reopening of nurseries 

Nurseries in Dubai will be reopening in a phased manner starting with those in government premises and commercial buildings. Only approved facilities that have met all safety requirements are allowed to open the centres and move onto in-person learning.
Authorities have announced that they are taking a phased approach to reopening nurseries in order to ensure that each facility is ready to welcome children back safely. Nurseries will only be able to reopen once they have received prior approval and have met all the safety requirements set by authorities. They have also emphasized that it is the responsibility of all nurseries to adhere to health guidelines, such as proper sanitation, maintaining physical distance, and ensuring staff readiness. By taking a phased approach, authorities hope to reduce the risk of virus transmission while also ensuring that children can return to classroom learning.


Focous On Safety And Wellbeing Of Children 

Prioritizing children’s safety and wellbeing for the return to nurseries The safety and wellbeing of all children is a priority as nurseries open up across the emirate. According to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, nurseries must adhere to comprehensive safety measures when reopening, such as maintaining hygiene protocols, conducting health checks, and ensuring a safe environment for both children and staff. Authorities have assured parents that they are taking all necessary measures to keep children safe during this transition period. They have also emphasized the importance of creating an environment that is not only safe, but also comforting for children to return to after remote learning. By prioritizing both physical safety and emotional wellbeing, authorities hope to bring back confidence in families and ensure that education continues without compromising health standards.

Impact on families and day-to-day life Reopening to in-person learning will bring much relief to families throughout Dubai. 

In recent weeks, parents have had to compromise between work and childcare as schools switched to remote learning. Nurseries reopening will bring much-needed routine and normalcy to families. Children will enjoy structured learning, social opportunities and guidance that would not otherwise be possible. Parents will also be able to return to their work life in a better manner. Authorities are confident that this step would enhance development of children and ensure the wellbeing of families, which would be the first and a very important step in the recovery process.

Return weeks after disruption of education sector in the region 

Reopening to in-person learning comes after a period of uncertainty due to the tensions in the region, which led many nurseries and similar institutions to switch to remote learning. The move was everything but simple, but we are confident that it has helped us navigate this period. We don’t want to be complacent, so we’ll need to remain vigilant and adapt our measures if necessary. However, we are optimistic about the future of the education sector, and will continue to work with parents and teachers to provide the best learning environment possible for our youngest students.
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Dubai Nurseries Reopening from April 16: KHDA Confirms In-Person Learning Return | UAE Ministry of Education Assessment Changes
Dubai Nurseries Reopening from April 16: KHDA Confirms In-Person Learning Return | UAE Ministry of Education Assessment Changes
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