Dubai Nurseries Reopening from April 16: KHDA Confirms In-Person Learning Return | UAE Ministry of Education Assessment Changes

Dubai welcomes the phased reopening of nurseries
تقرَّرت العودة التدريجية لمراكز الطفولة المبكرة الخاصة في دبي إلى التعليم الحضوري، بدءاً من المراكز الواقعة في المقار الحكومية والمباني التجارية، اعتباراً من يوم الخميس 16 أبريل 2026، شريطة الحصول على الموافقة المسبقة، وبما يتماشى مع ضوابط وإجراءات السلامة الشاملة#دبي_المعرفة pic.twitter.com/5IpW6n0K2N
— KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) April 15, 2026
Focous On Safety And Wellbeing Of Children
Impact on families and day-to-day life Reopening to in-person learning will bring much relief to families throughout Dubai.
Return weeks after disruption of education sector in the region
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