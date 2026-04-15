Dubai Nurseries Reopening from April 16: KHDA Confirms In-Person Learning Return | UAE Ministry of Education Assessment Changes

UAE Ministry of Education Assessment Changes: Dubai’s private nurseries and early childhood centres will resume operations from April 16, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority. The announcement is a relief for kids and their parents, following weeks of online classes due to the lockdown in the region. Officials said they are hopeful that the gradual return will aid in a smooth transition for young learners. The authority also assured that schools would follow all the requisite safety guidelines. The news comes as a welcome development for many parents, as it will help them ease back into their daily routine and help their children to return to the classroom.

Dubai welcomes the phased reopening of nurseries

Nurseries in Dubai will be reopening in a phased manner starting with those in government premises and commercial buildings. Only approved facilities that have met all safety requirements are allowed to open the centres and move onto in-person learning.

Authorities have announced that they are taking a phased approach to reopening nurseries in order to ensure that each facility is ready to welcome children back safely. Nurseries will only be able to reopen once they have received prior approval and have met all the safety requirements set by authorities. They have also emphasized that it is the responsibility of all nurseries to adhere to health guidelines, such as proper sanitation, maintaining physical distance, and ensuring staff readiness. By taking a phased approach, authorities hope to reduce the risk of virus transmission while also ensuring that children can return to classroom learning.

تقرَّرت العودة التدريجية لمراكز الطفولة المبكرة الخاصة في دبي إلى التعليم الحضوري، بدءاً من المراكز الواقعة في المقار الحكومية والمباني التجارية، اعتباراً من يوم الخميس 16 أبريل 2026، شريطة الحصول على الموافقة المسبقة، وبما يتماشى مع ضوابط وإجراءات السلامة الشاملة#دبي_المعرفة pic.twitter.com/5IpW6n0K2N — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) April 15, 2026





Focous On Safety And Wellbeing Of Children

Prioritizing children’s safety and wellbeing for the return to nurseries The safety and wellbeing of all children is a priority as nurseries open up across the emirate. According to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, nurseries must adhere to comprehensive safety measures when reopening, such as maintaining hygiene protocols, conducting health checks, and ensuring a safe environment for both children and staff. Authorities have assured parents that they are taking all necessary measures to keep children safe during this transition period. They have also emphasized the importance of creating an environment that is not only safe, but also comforting for children to return to after remote learning. By prioritizing both physical safety and emotional wellbeing, authorities hope to bring back confidence in families and ensure that education continues without compromising health standards.