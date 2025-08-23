LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg abbas araghchi David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg abbas araghchi David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg abbas araghchi David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg abbas araghchi David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg abbas araghchi David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg abbas araghchi David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp Quits Over Israel Policy in Gaza – Here’s What Sparked His Resignation

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp Quits Over Israel Policy in Gaza – Here’s What Sparked His Resignation

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp resigned after failing to gain government support for stronger sanctions on Israel over Gaza. He cited worsening conditions, blocked measures, and pushed for suspending EU-Israel trade. His exit triggered a political crisis as his party left the caretaker government.

Dutch Prime Minister regretted the decision of his foreign minister
Dutch Prime Minister regretted the decision of his foreign minister

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 23, 2025 13:46:14 IST

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has resigned after failing to get government support for stronger sanctions against Israel over its military actions in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Veldkamp, from the New Social Contract party and a former Dutch ambassador to Israel, said on Friday that he could not gain backing for what he called “meaningful measures.” He also claimed that some ministers were blocking even the current sanctions, according to Al Jazeera.

“I see what is happening on the ground in Gaza—the attack on Gaza City—and in the West Bank, including the building plans for the disputed E1 settlement and East Jerusalem,” Veldkamp told reporters, as per Al Jazeera.

Veldkamp Pressed for Suspension of Europe’s Trade Deal With Israel

He also cancelled three export permits for parts used in Israeli navy ships, citing a “risk of undesirable end use” amid worsening conditions in Gaza. Veldkamp had been pushing for a suspension of the European Union’s trade agreement with Israel.

The 61-year-old minister said he felt unable “to implement policy myself and chart the course I deem necessary,” The Times of Israel reported. His resignation triggered a political crisis, with all ministers and state secretaries from the New Social Contract party leaving the caretaker government in solidarity.

Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof expressed regret over Veldkamp’s resignation and the withdrawal of his party, The Times of Israel said. Veldkamp had also suggested banning imports from Israeli settlements in response to Israel’s planned military offensive. Opposition lawmakers had been calling for a no-confidence vote, accusing him of not acting strongly enough against Israel.

The Netherlands Had Criticized Israel for Its Activities in Gaza

Last month, the Netherlands declared Israeli ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir persona non grata. It also joined 21 other countries in condemning Israel’s approval of a major settlement project in the West Bank as “unacceptable and contrary to international law.”

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening. Military operations have forced residents of Gaza City to move south, and food shortages are becoming severe. On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern over Gaza, where famine has been officially declared. According to the UN, more than half a million Palestinians are now facing extreme famine conditions, including starvation, destitution, and death.

Also Read: France Dismisses Israel’s Accusations of ‘Anti-Semitism’ as ‘Abject’ – How Will Netanyahu Respond?

Tags: Caspar Veldkampgazaisrael

RELATED News

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp Quits Over Israel Policy in Gaza – Here’s What Sparked His Resignation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp Quits Over Israel Policy in Gaza – Here’s What Sparked His Resignation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp Quits Over Israel Policy in Gaza – Here’s What Sparked His Resignation
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp Quits Over Israel Policy in Gaza – Here’s What Sparked His Resignation
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp Quits Over Israel Policy in Gaza – Here’s What Sparked His Resignation
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp Quits Over Israel Policy in Gaza – Here’s What Sparked His Resignation

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?