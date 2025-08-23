Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp Quits Over Israel Policy in Gaza – Here’s What Sparked His Resignation

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has resigned after failing to get government support for stronger sanctions against Israel over its military actions in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Veldkamp, from the New Social Contract party and a former Dutch ambassador to Israel, said on Friday that he could not gain backing for what he called “meaningful measures.” He also claimed that some ministers were blocking even the current sanctions, according to Al Jazeera.

“I see what is happening on the ground in Gaza—the attack on Gaza City—and in the West Bank, including the building plans for the disputed E1 settlement and East Jerusalem,” Veldkamp told reporters, as per Al Jazeera.

Veldkamp Pressed for Suspension of Europe’s Trade Deal With Israel

He also cancelled three export permits for parts used in Israeli navy ships, citing a “risk of undesirable end use” amid worsening conditions in Gaza. Veldkamp had been pushing for a suspension of the European Union’s trade agreement with Israel.

The 61-year-old minister said he felt unable “to implement policy myself and chart the course I deem necessary,” The Times of Israel reported. His resignation triggered a political crisis, with all ministers and state secretaries from the New Social Contract party leaving the caretaker government in solidarity.

Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof expressed regret over Veldkamp’s resignation and the withdrawal of his party, The Times of Israel said. Veldkamp had also suggested banning imports from Israeli settlements in response to Israel’s planned military offensive. Opposition lawmakers had been calling for a no-confidence vote, accusing him of not acting strongly enough against Israel.

The Netherlands Had Criticized Israel for Its Activities in Gaza

Last month, the Netherlands declared Israeli ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir persona non grata. It also joined 21 other countries in condemning Israel’s approval of a major settlement project in the West Bank as “unacceptable and contrary to international law.”

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening. Military operations have forced residents of Gaza City to move south, and food shortages are becoming severe. On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern over Gaza, where famine has been officially declared. According to the UN, more than half a million Palestinians are now facing extreme famine conditions, including starvation, destitution, and death.

