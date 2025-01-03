Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
EAM Jaishankar And Iran’s Deputy FM Address Trade, Chabahar Port, Regional Issues

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi discussed the need to strengthen bilateral ties, the progress on Chabahar Port, and regional developments. The two leaders will look to strengthen cooperation in trade, security, and connectivity.

EAM Jaishankar And Iran’s Deputy FM Address Trade, Chabahar Port, Regional Issues

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Majid Takht Ravanchi, on Friday in New Delhi. During the meeting, discussions were made over the strong India-Iran bilateral ties, developments in the Chabahar Port project, and regional activities.

In a post on X, Jaishankar expressed confidence in the momentum the talks would bring to India-Iran relations, stating, “Discussed our bilateral ties, progress in Chabahar port, and regional developments. Confident that the Foreign Office Consultations will give a momentum to our partnership.”

Key Discussions At The Foreign Office Consultations

The 19th India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations, co-chaired by India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, discussed critical areas of mutual interest. These discussions included enhancing bilateral trade in both energy and non-energy sectors; boosting connectivity through the International North-South Transport Corridor and boosting tourism; and addressing regional security concerns.

A key element is the completion and activation of the strategically important port at Chabahar, which will significantly enhance regional connectivity.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal tweeted, “The 19th India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations. Discussions covered bilateral ties, including Chabahar Port, regional issues & multilateral cooperation.”

Historical And Strategic Cooperation

India and Iran have a relationship that is rooted in millennia-old cultural and economic exchanges. Modern diplomatic relations were formalized with the signing of a Friendship Treaty in 1950. Some of the most important milestones in their partnership include the 2001 Tehran Declaration and the 2003 New Delhi Declaration, which set a strategic vision for cooperation.

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Iran in May 2016 was a turning point, with the signing of the Trilateral Agreement on Trade, Transport, and Transit between India, Iran, and Afghanistan, along with 12 other MOUs. Further strengthening ties, President Rouhani’s visit to India in 2018 resulted in 13 agreements that would foster connectivity and economic collaboration.

Recent Engagements

In September 2022, PM Modi and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral cooperation during the SCO Heads of State Summit. Their most recent meeting at the BRICS Summit in August 2023 reiterated the importance of trade and connectivity in India-Iran relations.

The discussions that took place in New Delhi bring out the vision of India and Iran to expand their strategic cooperation. With a shared commitment on projects like the Chabahar Port, the two countries will continue striving to strengthen regional stability in the coming years.

ALSO READ | India Denies US Report Alleging Failed RAW Involvement In Muizzu Impeachment Plot

