Early Morning Shock: Japan On High Alert After North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile

Sunday morning saw North Korea reportedly launching a ballistic missile or missiles that resulted in the alertness of an emergency situation in Japan and a high state of readiness in both Japan and South Korea, thereby pushing the East Asian crisis to a rapid escalation. Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office verified that a missile had been launched, intimating however that the missile’s direction, distance, and landing area were not revealed, the situation was being monitored very closely. Later, Japan’s Ministry of Defence said that the missile was thought to have fallen already and that Japan was keeping an eye on the situation along with its military allies.

North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile

The South Korean military was likewise able to detect a few missiles being fired from the area around Pyongyang into the East Sea and considered it the first such incident in nearly two months, thus reinforcing their vigilance and preparedness for possible tests. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff informed that they had increased the level of cooperation in monitoring and sharing of information with the US and Japan, which was a clear indication of the high concern regarding the arms development in the North and the possible negative consequences that it might have on the security of the region. South Korea expressed being prepared for more missile firings in view of the unclear situation surrounding this latest rocket test.







Japan On High Alert

The missile launch is taking place against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic and military developments in the area, among which are the recent changes in the defense collaboration between the United States and South Korea, and the increase in the awareness of North Korea’s growing stockpile of weapons. Both Tokyo and Seoul have declared the launches destabilizing actions and have once again affirmed their readiness to keep an eye on Pyongyang’s activities, which is indicative of the larger sphere of worry about the tranquility and security of East Asia as North Korea is still going on with its arms programs.

