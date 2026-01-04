LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force
LIVE TV
Home > World > Early Morning Shock: Japan On High Alert After North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile

Early Morning Shock: Japan On High Alert After North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile

The first evaluations indicated that the suspected missile might not be a direct threat to the land of the rising sun, the calling of the emergency alarm pointed out how fast such experiments can create panic in the neighboring countries.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 4, 2026 09:33:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Early Morning Shock: Japan On High Alert After North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile

Sunday morning saw North Korea reportedly launching a ballistic missile or missiles that resulted in the alertness of an emergency situation in Japan and a high state of readiness in both Japan and South Korea, thereby pushing the East Asian crisis to a rapid escalation. Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office verified that a missile had been launched, intimating however that the missile’s direction, distance, and landing area were not revealed, the situation was being monitored very closely. Later, Japan’s Ministry of Defence said that the missile was thought to have fallen already and that Japan was keeping an eye on the situation along with its military allies.

You Might Be Interested In

North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile

The South Korean military was likewise able to detect a few missiles being fired from the area around Pyongyang into the East Sea and considered it the first such incident in nearly two months, thus reinforcing their vigilance and preparedness for possible tests. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff informed that they had increased the level of cooperation in monitoring and sharing of information with the US and Japan, which was a clear indication of the high concern regarding the arms development in the North and the possible negative consequences that it might have on the security of the region. South Korea expressed being prepared for more missile firings in view of the unclear situation surrounding this latest rocket test.



Japan On High Alert

The missile launch is taking place against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic and military developments in the area, among which are the recent changes in the defense collaboration between the United States and South Korea, and the increase in the awareness of North Korea’s growing stockpile of weapons. Both Tokyo and Seoul have declared the launches destabilizing actions and have once again affirmed their readiness to keep an eye on Pyongyang’s activities, which is indicative of the larger sphere of worry about the tranquility and security of East Asia as North Korea is still going on with its arms programs.

Also Read: ‘Good Night, Happy New Year’: First Words From Captured Nicolas Maduro As He Reaches New York, Watch Video

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 9:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: japanjapan alertmissile launch nkoreanorth korea ballistic missilenorth korea news

RELATED News

Will The US Really ‘Run’ Venezuela After Nicolas Maduro’s Ouster? Here’s What Trump Said

Operation Absolute Resolve: The US Mission That Rocked Venezuela, What We Know So Far

Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack, Says Maduro Is Country’s ‘Only President’

‘He Thought He Was Untouchable’: US Commandos Dragged Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and Wife From Bedroom in 30 Minute Midnight Raid

Zohran Mamdani Calls US Capture Of Maduro ‘An Act Of War’, Says Attacking A Country Violates International Law

LATEST NEWS

WATCH | Viral Video Shows Bengaluru Manager Celebrating Employee’s Instagram Milestone at Office

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Blockbuster Storms Past Rs 1200 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Nears Rs 20 Crore Mark

‘We’re Not Kidding’: Elon Musk Issues Public Warning Over Illegal Content Created With Grok

‘Ikkis’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra Film Crosses Rs 15 Crore, Growth Slows Amid ‘Dhurandhar’ Wave

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Weather Update Today: Rain Likely In Delhi? IMD Warns Of Cold Wave In… Check Forecast

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (04.01.2026) LIVE: Dear Sunday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Zohran Mamdani Calls US Capture Of Maduro ‘An Act Of War’, Says Attacking A Country Violates International Law

Did US Attack Venezuela To Capture Its Oil Reserves? Trump Drops Major Update After Capturing Maduro, Says ‘US Will Control…’

Early Morning Shock: Japan On High Alert After North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Early Morning Shock: Japan On High Alert After North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Early Morning Shock: Japan On High Alert After North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile
Early Morning Shock: Japan On High Alert After North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile
Early Morning Shock: Japan On High Alert After North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile
Early Morning Shock: Japan On High Alert After North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile

QUICK LINKS