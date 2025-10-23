LIVE TV
Earth Faces Potential Threat From Mysterious Alien Object 3I/ATLAS? Harvard Scientist Claims…

The comet, currently hidden behind the Sun, has raised questions about its origin and behaviour, with some suggesting it might be an alien object rather than a natural comet.

Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 23, 2025 16:29:32 IST

Earth Faces Potential Threat From Mysterious Alien Object 3I/ATLAS? Harvard Scientist Claims…

A mysterious interstellar comet named 3I/ATLAS has sparked worldwide discussion about whether it could pose a threat to Earth. The comet, currently hidden behind the Sun, has raised questions about its origin and behaviour, with some suggesting it might be an alien object rather than a natural comet.

3I/ATLAS was first discovered in July and is only the third known object from outside our solar system, following ʻOumuamua and 2I/Borisov. Scientists have confirmed that it is a comet, but its unusual path and movement have fueled theories about a possible artificial origin. The comet is now in solar conjunction, positioned on the opposite side of the Sun from Earth, making it invisible to telescopes for the time being. Its behavior during this phase is being closely studied, as it can reveal important clues about its composition and origin.

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has suggested that if 3I/ATLAS were of alien origin, it could perform a special maneuver using the Sun’s gravity to change direction and potentially send probes toward Earth. Loeb explained that such a maneuver could allow mini-probes or a mothership to reach Earth within months. He has also compared this scenario to a “Trojan Horse,” where a technological object could appear as a comet. While Loeb called this a low-probability event, he emphasized its potentially high impact on humanity.

Not all experts agree with Loeb’s claims. NASA scientist Tom Statler stated that all observations so far indicate 3I/ATLAS behaves like a regular comet. Its patterns match those of other known comets in the solar system, and there is currently no evidence of alien technology.

The comet is expected to reappear from behind the Sun in the coming days, giving astronomers another chance to study its movement, brightness, and trajectory. Scientists hope to confirm whether 3I/ATLAS continues on a natural path or shows any unexpected changes.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 4:29 PM IST
Tags: 3I ATLASearthSpace

Earth Faces Potential Threat From Mysterious Alien Object 3I/ATLAS? Harvard Scientist Claims…

