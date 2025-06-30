Live Tv
Earthquake Alert! Afghanistan Shakes At 4.9 Magnitude

Earthquake Alert! Afghanistan Shakes At 4.9 Magnitude

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on June 30, 2025, at a shallow depth of 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor followed an earlier 4.3 magnitude quake on June 28.

Massive earthquake jolts in Afghanistan

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 10:07:09 IST

In the latest development, Afghanistan witnesses earthquake of magnitude 4.9 this morning at 8:02 am. The NCS reported the depth of the quake as 10 kilometers, which categorizes it as a shallow earthquake. The center shared the update through a post on platform X (formerly Twitter), warning that the shallow depth could lead to aftershocks. No immediate report of casualties or property damage has been confirmed yet, but authorities are monitoring the situation due to its shallow intensity.

Second Earthquake in Three Days Reported

Two days prior, on June 28, the NCS recorded a 4.3 magnitude earthquake in the same region. That quake struck at 8:01 PM IST and had a significantly deeper epicenter at 120 kilometers. Its coordinates were marked at 36.37° N and 71.06° E. Although deeper earthquakes typically result in less surface damage due to energy loss as they travel upward, they remain under close observation. Both seismic events fall within the tectonically active Hindu Kush region, which experiences frequent tremors each year. Authorities have not linked the two quakes directly but continue to track any related aftershocks.

Hindu Kush Region Identified as Seismic Hotspot

Geologists recognize the Hindu Kush Mountain range as one of the most earthquake-prone zones in Asia. The region lies at the intersection of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, with significant geological stress accumulating along these fault lines. A major fault line runs directly through Herat, increasing risk for several provinces. The proximity of fault lines to densely populated areas often results in higher vulnerability. Experts continue to warn that shallow earthquakes, such as the recent 4.9 magnitude tremor, produce stronger ground motion and pose a greater threat to infrastructure and human life.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) confirmed Afghanistan’s high exposure to natural disasters, particularly floods, landslides, and earthquakes.

Due to decades of conflict and underdevelopment, communities across the country lack the resources and resilience to manage such recurrent disasters. UNOCHA noted that seismic shocks exacerbate existing vulnerabilities, especially in rural areas.

