Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Home > India > Delhi Wakes Up To Fresh Cool Breeze And Cloudy Sky As Monsoon Begins

Delhi Wakes Up To Fresh Cool Breeze And Cloudy Sky As Monsoon Begins

The weather department forecasted moderate rainfall throughout the day, accompanied by a dip in temperature. With waterlogged roads and traffic slowdowns expected, authorities have advised commuters to plan accordingly. The pleasant weather marked a significant seasonal shift, signaling the official onset of monsoon across the city.

Monsoon in Delhi begins, Pic credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 08:27:42 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

After weeks of chilling heat and humidity, the residents of the National Capital takes a sigh of relief this morning (Monday) with the temperature dropping to 26 degrees. The weather report suggests thunderstorm and rain the entire day. The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning residents of potential weather related issues. 

The IMD predicts the maximum temperature at 32 degree and the minimum temperature at 26 degrees. Following the department confirmed that the rainfall density will remain moderate. 

Monsoon Covers Entire Country Nine Days Early

The IMD confirmed that the southwest monsoon covered Delhi and the entire country by June 29, completing its spread nine days ahead of schedule. “The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, and has covered the entire Delhi region on June 29,” the IMD stated. The weather body declared the nationwide onset as the fastest since 2020, when the monsoon covered India by June 26. Delhi officially entered the monsoon season two days later than its average date of June 27.

With Rain Comes Waterlogging 

Delhi experienced intermittent rain on Sunday, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas. IMD’s Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.8 mm of rain by 5:30 pm, while Palam registered 10.2 mm, Lodhi Road 5.3 mm, and Aya Nagar 9.9 mm. Delhi Traffic Police managed congestion at locations including India Gate, ITO, Peeragarhi Chowk, Shankar Road, and Sarai Rohilla. Officials deployed extra personnel at key junctions and reported slow movement on NH-8, especially along the Delhi-Gurugram corridor.

While the NDMC received only two waterlogging complaints, the Public Works Department handled 10 to 12 such reports across Delhi, most of which were resolved quickly. Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 32.8°C, which stood 4.4 degrees below the seasonal average. 

Must Read: Monsoon Disaster Update: 34 Killed In Himachal, Seven Missing In Uttarakhand, Char Dham Yatra Halted

Tags: delhi weather updateimd
Advertisement

More News

F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?