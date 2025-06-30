Delhi Wakes Up To Fresh Cool Breeze And Cloudy Sky As Monsoon Begins

After weeks of chilling heat and humidity, the residents of the National Capital takes a sigh of relief this morning (Monday) with the temperature dropping to 26 degrees. The weather report suggests thunderstorm and rain the entire day. The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning residents of potential weather related issues.

The IMD predicts the maximum temperature at 32 degree and the minimum temperature at 26 degrees. Following the department confirmed that the rainfall density will remain moderate.

Monsoon Covers Entire Country Nine Days Early

The IMD confirmed that the southwest monsoon covered Delhi and the entire country by June 29, completing its spread nine days ahead of schedule. “The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, and has covered the entire Delhi region on June 29,” the IMD stated. The weather body declared the nationwide onset as the fastest since 2020, when the monsoon covered India by June 26. Delhi officially entered the monsoon season two days later than its average date of June 27.

With Rain Comes Waterlogging

Delhi experienced intermittent rain on Sunday, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas. IMD’s Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.8 mm of rain by 5:30 pm, while Palam registered 10.2 mm, Lodhi Road 5.3 mm, and Aya Nagar 9.9 mm. Delhi Traffic Police managed congestion at locations including India Gate, ITO, Peeragarhi Chowk, Shankar Road, and Sarai Rohilla. Officials deployed extra personnel at key junctions and reported slow movement on NH-8, especially along the Delhi-Gurugram corridor.

While the NDMC received only two waterlogging complaints, the Public Works Department handled 10 to 12 such reports across Delhi, most of which were resolved quickly. Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 32.8°C, which stood 4.4 degrees below the seasonal average.

Must Read: Monsoon Disaster Update: 34 Killed In Himachal, Seven Missing In Uttarakhand, Char Dham Yatra Halted