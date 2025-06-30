Monsoon Disaster Update: 34 Killed In Himachal, Seven Missing In Uttarakhand, Char Dham Yatra Halted

Heavy monsoon rains have severely impacted Himachal Pradesh, with State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi confirming the death of 34 individuals in rain-related accidents over the past nine days. The state has recorded damages worth ₹300 crore due to landslides, flash floods, and infrastructural collapse. The administration issued a red alert across the region, prompting all schools to shut on Monday. The weather department has warned of continued downpours, and rescue teams remain deployed in vulnerable districts to mitigate further losses.

Cloudburst in Uttarakhand Halts Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand reported two deaths and seven people missing after a cloudburst hit the Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi. Continuous heavy rainfall since Saturday forced authorities to suspend the Char Dham Yatra for the next 24 hours. Officials instructed all pilgrims to remain stationed at Haridwar, Rishikesh, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag, and Vikasnagar. Rescue operations are ongoing in Uttarkashi, where local teams have been deployed to locate the missing workers and ensure the safety of stranded pilgrims.

Jharkhand Rescues 162 Children Amid Flash Floods

In Jharkhand, authorities successfully rescued 162 children trapped in a school due to waterlogging caused by intense rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for nine districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall until July 3. Emergency response units remain on high alert across the state, with multiple rescue teams stationed in vulnerable zones to manage the developing situation and to address the growing number of distress calls.

Odisha Issues Rain Alert During Rath Yatra Celebrations

Odisha faces continuous rainfall until July 4, coinciding with the ongoing Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri. The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and strong winds. Local authorities have set up emergency shelters and urged the public to follow safety advisories. The Odisha government has heightened surveillance around the Rath Yatra route to ensure the safety of devotees amid challenging weather conditions.

Floods in Rajasthan Prompt Yellow Alert in Several Districts

Rajasthan has also witnessed flooding in multiple districts following intense rain. Authorities reported the death of a young man who drowned while on a picnic near a river. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the state for the next four days, warning residents of more rain and potential flash floods. District officials have begun evacuations from low-lying areas and are conducting awareness drives on monsoon safety protocols to prevent further casualties.

