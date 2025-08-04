Home > World > Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Myanmar

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Myanmar

An Earthquake with a magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hits Myanmar. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 02:42 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

An Earthquake with a magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hits Myanmar. According to the NCS (National Center for Seismology), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 02:42 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). 

NCS wrote on X, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 04/08/2025 02:42:47 IST, Lat: 20.88 N, Long: 95.82 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault. The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon. (ANI)

