East Timor emerges as new hotspot for scam centre operations, UN warns
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
LIVE TV
Home > World > East Timor emerges as new hotspot for scam centre operations, UN warns

East Timor emerges as new hotspot for scam centre operations, UN warns

East Timor emerges as new hotspot for scam centre operations, UN warns

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 17:58:07 IST

Dili [East Timor], September 12 (ANI): The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has flagged East Timor as the latest target for transnational scam centre operations, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday. The warning highlights the growing reach of organised crime networks in Southeast Asia and beyond.

According to Al Jazeera, the UNODC said that these networks have infiltrated East Timor’s Special Administrative Region of Oecusse Ambeno through foreign investment schemes. Oecusse, an enclave entirely within Indonesian territory and bordered by the Savu Sea, was designated a digital free trade zone by the government in December 2024. A law enforcement raid in August, however, points to emerging scam centre activity.

“Analysis links these operations to entities associated with convicted cybercriminals, offshore gambling operators, and triad-linked networks,” the UNODC said in a statement.

The UNODC report cited a raid on a hotel in Oecusse, which uncovered SIM cards and Starlink satellite devices consistent with patterns seen in scam centres across Southeast Asia. Al Jazeera noted that investigators found connections to China’s 14K Triad criminal group, notorious for online scam activity in the region, and links to scam compounds in Cambodia.

Criminal groups often exploit special economic zones designed to attract foreign investment, setting up shell companies to carry out illegal activities. These operations generate billions through offshore gambling, online romance scams, and investment fraud, the UNODC said.

Al Jazeera reported that the UNODC also highlighted human trafficking risks, with workers recruited from around the world under the guise of legitimate employment, only to be forced into criminal enterprises. While it remains unclear whether workers were victims or complicit, several individuals involved held university-level qualifications in information technology.

Some of those involved reportedly used “citizenship by investment” schemes, holding multiple passports that could allow them to evade law enforcement, the UNODC added.

“Criminal groups are exploiting shell companies, professional services, and multiple passports to evade detection, while embedding illicit operations within legitimate investment frameworks. This trend underscores the resilience and adaptability of the scam centre industry, and the risks posed when emerging economies become targets,” the UNODC said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: crimescriminal-groupseast-timorlaw-enforcementsoutheast-asiatransnational-scamunited-nations-office-on-drugs-and-crimeunodc

RELATED News

Plane Crashes a Part of History? Two AI Engineers Plan the Unthinkable
UAE Slams Netanyahu: Is Islamic World Seeking Collective Response to Israel After Qatar Attack?
Nepal Gen-Z protest: Both Houses of Parliament condemn violence, loss of life and property
India To Send BrahMos Missiles To This Neighbouring Country Of China, Name Is…
NATO Sweats as Russia and Belarus Launch Zapad 2025 War Games: Is Europe on the Brink of Conflict?

LATEST NEWS

Cyber Protectors – Building the Next Generation of Ethical Hackers in India PNN Digital
Global Honour: KTR to Receive ‘Green Leadership’ Award in New York
Delhi: CBI arrests four people, including Military Engineer Services officers in bribery case
Praveen Kumar Targets Gold At The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
East Timor emerges as new hotspot for scam centre operations, UN warns
Cristiano Ronaldo All Set To Play In India? Goa Moments Away From Making History
Shah Rukh Khan sends love to Diljit Dosanjh for 'Tenu Ki Pata', says "Hope Aryan didn't trouble you"
Who Is This DU-Educated Odia Girl Stealing Hearts In Teja Sajja’s Mirai? Fans Can’t Stop Talking!
Why Spending 20 Minutes in Nature Can Heal Your Body
GATE Felicitation Ceremony in Noida Honours Students; GATEWallah (PW) Top Rankers Recognised
East Timor emerges as new hotspot for scam centre operations, UN warns

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

East Timor emerges as new hotspot for scam centre operations, UN warns

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

East Timor emerges as new hotspot for scam centre operations, UN warns
East Timor emerges as new hotspot for scam centre operations, UN warns
East Timor emerges as new hotspot for scam centre operations, UN warns
East Timor emerges as new hotspot for scam centre operations, UN warns

QUICK LINKS