Elon Musk Shares Glimpse Of His Physics Homework On X

Images of Elon Musk's college physics homework recently surfaced online, capturing the interest of fans and prompting a response from Musk himself.

Images of Elon Musk’s college physics homework recently surfaced online, capturing the interest of fans and prompting a response from Musk himself. Shared on social media by a fan, the images show detailed handwritten calculations from Musk’s days as a student at the University of Pennsylvania. Musk recognized the notes and clarified that the work involved deriving “moments of inertia from first principles,” a challenging concept in physics dealing with the rotational properties of objects. He also noted that a few pages appeared to be missing from the shared document.

Some of Elon Musk’s physics homework from his days at the University of Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/SlNcL8xKuD — Dima Zeniuk (@DimaZeniuk) November 2, 2024

The initial post by X user Dima Zeniuk labeled the images as “some of Elon Musk’s physics homework from his days at the University of Pennsylvania.” Fans quickly reacted, viewing the images as a rare insight into Musk’s academic interests and formative intellectual pursuits.

One user expressed admiration, writing, “One of the main reasons for your success is that you learned the language—math and physics—needed to achieve your goals.” Another fan echoed this sentiment, saying, “The topic is fascinating, and I’m always eager to explore the foundational principles behind these essential concepts.” Other users commented on Musk’s handwriting, with one humorously noting, “Nice handwriting lol.”

The images not only reflect Musk’s dedication to foundational scientific concepts but also showcase the skills that likely helped propel him into his career.

Also Read: Check The Most Dramatic Moments Of US Elections 2024: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris