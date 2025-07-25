Elon Musk’s Political Gambit: SpaceX Warns Investors as Billionaire Considers Launching ‘America Party’

An interesting move by Elon Musk has compelled SpaceX to issue an unusual investor alert.

This revolves around an anticipation that Musk, a billionaire, might return to politics of the US.

It could also end up in being his focus getting diverted from the key operations of SpaceX, experts have warned.

This is the first time that SpaceX has presented Musk’s political desires as a potential risk factor.

The disclosures accompany a tender offer proposal valuing SpaceX at approximately $400 billion.

SpaceX Views Musk’s Political Distraction a Risk in Investor Filing

Also, the company plans to repurchase up to $1.25 billion in shares from insiders.

Experts believe that SpaceX wants to prepare for one of the largest private capital events ever.

But with Musk’s political ambitions developing wings, investors could consider this a red flag.

Musk, once an avid supporter of US President Donald Trump, had a dramatic falling out with him.

He was a senior adviser in the Department of Government Efficiency in the Trump-led government.

However, Musk went in public to protest against Trump’s “big, beautiful” USD 3.4 trillion tax and spend bill.

He called it a fiscally irresponsible bill and announced that he will form a political party.

In early July, Musk declared that he has initiated the process of launching the ‘America Party.’

Elon Musk’s Political Plans Leave Tesla Shareholders in Limbo

Despite Musk’s claims of populist momentum—highlighting an X poll showing over 80 percent support—the idea faces formidable hurdles.

U.S. electoral rules require hundreds of thousands of signatures in individual states, plus navigating name restrictions in places like New York.

Experts estimate that launching a credible national third party could cost upwards of $1 billion and take a decade to build.

Despite Musk’s claims that he has again started to work every day of the week, financial markets have quickly shown reactions.

The shares of Tesla went down by 8 percent after Musk’s political announcement.

Moreover, investors and advisory firms say that Musk is likely to lose investors if he decides to push into the field of American politics.

Thus, it will be interesting to see if Musk still goes ahead with his plan.

