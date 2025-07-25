Home > World > Elon Musk’s Political Gambit: SpaceX Warns Investors as Billionaire Considers Launching ‘America Party’

Elon Musk’s Political Gambit: SpaceX Warns Investors as Billionaire Considers Launching ‘America Party’

Elon Musk's political ambitions have triggered a rare investor warning from SpaceX, citing risks of distraction. As he pushes the 'America Party' idea, experts warn of major hurdles and costs. Tesla shares fell 8%, with investors uneasy about Musk’s return to U.S. politics.

Musk said in early July that he will soon launch a new "American Party"
Musk said in early July that he will soon launch a new "American Party"

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 25, 2025 01:16:00 IST

An interesting move by Elon Musk has compelled SpaceX to issue an unusual investor alert.

This revolves around an anticipation that Musk, a billionaire, might return to politics of the US.

It could also end up in being his focus getting diverted from the key operations of SpaceX, experts have warned.

This is the first time that SpaceX has presented Musk’s political desires as a potential risk factor.

The disclosures accompany a tender offer proposal valuing SpaceX at approximately $400 billion.

SpaceX Views Musk’s Political Distraction a Risk in Investor Filing

Also, the company plans to repurchase up to $1.25 billion in shares from insiders.

Experts believe that SpaceX wants to prepare for one of the largest private capital events ever.

But with Musk’s political ambitions developing wings, investors could consider this a red flag.

Musk, once an avid supporter of US President Donald Trump, had a dramatic falling out with him.

He was a senior adviser in the Department of Government Efficiency in the Trump-led government.

However, Musk went in public to protest against Trump’s “big, beautiful” USD 3.4 trillion tax and spend bill.

He called it a fiscally irresponsible bill and announced that he will form a political party.

In early July, Musk declared that he has initiated the process of launching the ‘America Party.’

Elon Musk’s Political Plans Leave Tesla Shareholders in Limbo

Despite Musk’s claims of populist momentum—highlighting an X poll showing over 80 percent support—the idea faces formidable hurdles.

U.S. electoral rules require hundreds of thousands of signatures in individual states, plus navigating name restrictions in places like New York.

Experts estimate that launching a credible national third party could cost upwards of $1 billion and take a decade to build.

Despite Musk’s claims that he has again started to work every day of the week, financial markets have quickly shown reactions.

The shares of Tesla went down by 8 percent after Musk’s political announcement.

Moreover, investors and advisory firms say that Musk is likely to lose investors if he decides to push into the field of American politics.

Thus, it will be interesting to see if Musk still goes ahead with his plan. 

Also Read: Tesla Shares Now Drop To 8 Percent After Elon Musk’s America Party Reignited Investors Concerns

Tags: America Partyelon muskinvestorspolitical returnpoliticsSpace Xthird party

RELATED News

PM Modi Meets King Charles III, Discusses Collaboration On Promoting Ayurveda And Yoga
Beyond EVs: Elon Musk Warns of ‘Rough Quarter 2,’ Pivots Tesla’s Future to Humanoid Robots and AI
Anne Burrell’s Mysterious Death: What Toxicology Report Uncovered About Cause Of Death
Thailand Or Cambodia? Who Is India Supporting In The Latest Border Clashes
When Hulk Hogan Called Trump ‘Toughest of Them All’ And Ripped His Shirt | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

What Really Happened to Hulk Hogan? Police Address Foul Play Rumors
The Undertaker Pays Emotional Tribute To Former Foe Hulk Hogan After His Sudden Passing
Elon Musk’s Political Gambit: SpaceX Warns Investors as Billionaire Considers Launching ‘America Party’
Manipur: President’s Rule In Manipur Extended Amidst Crackdown On Militants
WWE Legend Goldberg Opens Up About Gruesome Injury Sustained in Retirement Match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
‘No Bangladeshis…’ BJP Leader And Actor Mithun Chakraborty Counters West Bengal CM
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage In Fierce Exchange | Watch Video
When Hulk Hogan Called Trump ‘Toughest of Them All’ And Ripped His Shirt | WATCH
Hulk Hogan Death: WWE Stars and Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Wrestling Legend
UK’s PM Starmer Says Deal With India a Boost for British Families
Elon Musk’s Political Gambit: SpaceX Warns Investors as Billionaire Considers Launching ‘America Party’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk’s Political Gambit: SpaceX Warns Investors as Billionaire Considers Launching ‘America Party’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk’s Political Gambit: SpaceX Warns Investors as Billionaire Considers Launching ‘America Party’
Elon Musk’s Political Gambit: SpaceX Warns Investors as Billionaire Considers Launching ‘America Party’
Elon Musk’s Political Gambit: SpaceX Warns Investors as Billionaire Considers Launching ‘America Party’
Elon Musk’s Political Gambit: SpaceX Warns Investors as Billionaire Considers Launching ‘America Party’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?