Elon Musk’s Starlink Was Offered Free In Hurricane Helene Affected Areas But Did That Really Happen?

Elon Musk and SpaceX’s promised free Starlink service for areas affected by Hurricane Helene is not entirely without costs, as residents have discovered. While Starlink’s Twitter account announced that service would be free for 30 days in disaster zones, users still need to purchase the necessary hardware.

Although the terminals are normally priced at $350, they are reportedly offered at a discounted rate of $299 for disaster relief; however, this discount isn’t clearly stated on Starlink’s sign-up page. With additional shipping and taxes, the total cost for residents can approach $400.

For instance, when residents in Boone, North Carolina—a location significantly impacted by the hurricane—attempt to register for the so-called “free” service, they find that they must still pay hundreds of dollars for the Starlink terminal. While the service is better than nothing, it doesn’t align with the humanitarian support that was initially advertised.

Further details on Starlink’s help page for Hurricane Helene reveal a potential marketing strategy aimed at attracting new customers. New users granted free access will automatically be transitioned to a $120 monthly residential plan after the initial 30 days. Existing customers hoping to have their fees waived due to the disaster must submit a support ticket for consideration, which deviates from Musk’s claim that all affected terminals would receive service without payment.

Boone resident Kinney Baughman described the situation as a “crafty, bait-and-switch” tactic aimed at exploiting the needs of disaster survivors rather than genuinely assisting them.

Baughman, a philosophy professor and IT expert, indicated that while the service may be useful in rare situations where traditional internet access is unavailable, it may not be needed by the time the hardware arrives.

He emphasized that if people can receive the Starlink device, it likely means that other internet services are also available. Additionally, many residents lack electricity to power the Starlink terminals, as numerous homes are still without power following the hurricane.

While Musk framed his offer as providing free internet, Baughman criticized it as a manipulation of vulnerable residents still reeling from the disaster. The challenges of signing up for a broadband service when connectivity is limited compound the issue, leading to confusion and disappointment for those trying to access the service.

In a separate instance, a Register editor tested the “free” offer and discovered that signing up resulted in a total charge nearing $400. Despite efforts to connect in areas severely impacted by the storm, many residents found themselves facing a situation where internet access was promised but not genuinely free.

Elon Musk Acknowledges Difficulties

Musk acknowledged some difficulties in delivering Starlink terminals directly to affected areas, citing restrictions that initially prevented the landing of delivery helicopters. Following discussions with the U.S. transportation secretary, delivery logistics were reportedly improved.

Interestingly, the Helene Starlink offer closely resembles the standard 30-day trial offered to new residential customers, which allows hardware returns for a refund, although service charges are non-refundable. This marketing strategy has led some to misinterpret the offer as entirely free.

As a result, Baughman suggested that Musk’s initiative may simply be an attempt to build a customer base. SpaceX is also collaborating with the FCC to make its direct-to-cellular satellite service available in North Carolina, although the effectiveness of this service remains uncertain.

Attempts to reach SpaceX and Musk for further comment have not yet yielded a response. Baughman expressed concern that if Musk genuinely aimed to assist those impacted by the hurricane, he would distribute the devices for free, allowing users to benefit without incurring future charges.

