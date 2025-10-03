EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah loses most among tepid Asian FX

Oct 3 (Reuters) – The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0202 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 147.490 147.23 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.289 1.2885 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.435 30.415 -0.07 Korean won — 1403 — Baht 32.435 32.44 +0.00 Peso 57.988 58.041 +0.09 Rupiah 16610.000 16580 -0.18 Rupee 88.690 88.69 +0.00 Ringgit 4.210 4.203 -0.17 Yuan — 7.1218 — Change so far in 2025 Currency Latest bid End 2024 Pct Move Japan yen 147.490 157.180 +6.57 Sing dlr 1.289 1.3652 +5.90 Taiwan dlr 30.435 32.781 +7.71 Korean won 1407.000 1472.300 +4.64 Baht 32.435 34.30 +5.75 Peso 57.988 58.076 +0.15 Rupiah 16610.000 16090.000 -3.13 Rupee 88.690 85.615 -3.47 Ringgit 4.210 4.468 +6.13 Yuan 7.121 7.2994 +2.51 (Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

