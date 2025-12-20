Transparency Or Cover-Up? Epstein Files Released In Phases Spark Internet Outrage Over Heavy Redactions

On December 19, 2025, the Department of Justice at last opened up the long-anticipated “Epstein Library,” making a considerable amount of documents available under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. But if you were hoping for a huge pile of documents all at once, then you better think otherwise.

The law provided December 19 as the ultimate deadline; however, the DOJ has only made the first batch available, still a really huge group of several hundred thousand pages.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has assured that more releases will be made over the next two weeks, citing the review of the documents as the reason for the delay. For readers, it feels more like a thriller series where the disclosure is divided into episodes, and every release brings more questions, encourages deeper investigation, and keeps the public clicking the refresh button.

What Does “Redacting” Mean In The Epstein Files?