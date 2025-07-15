LIVE TV
EU Presses Israel For Details on New Gaza Aid Agreement, Seeks Proof of Progress

EU foreign ministers are pushing Israel for answers on a new aid deal for Gaza, stressing the need for real implementation and a ceasefire. While some aid is believed to be getting through, European officials have said it's not enough. Public pressure is mounting for more decisive EU action on Israel's military campaign.

EU ministers have reportedly pressed Israel, seeking clarity on a new humanitarian aid deal for Gaza amid ongoing war, stalled aid efforts, and growing calls for a ceasefire. (Image courtesy: X/@kajakallas)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 21:10:05 IST

The European Union has urged Israel to provide details and proof of action following a new deal aimed at ramping up humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Tuesday. 

Ministers Demand More Than Promises

As the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza enters its 21st month, EU foreign ministers gathered in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss next steps, hoping the deal would help bring some relief to Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

“We have reached a common understanding with Israel to really improve the situation on the ground, but it’s not about the paper, but actually implementation of the paper,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, according to the AP. “As long as it hasn’t really improved, then we haven’t all done enough,” she said further, while also calling for a ceasefire.

According to the report, the agreement was brokered between Kallas and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who met with EU leaders on Monday. While the deal reportedly includes provisions for food and fuel deliveries and possibly a monitoring station at the Kerem Shalom crossing, the specifics remain unclear.

Stressing that the parties involved “haven’t really seen the implementation of it”, except for “maybe some very small actions” Irish Foreign Minister Thomas Byrne lamented “there is still slaughter going on, and there’s still a denial of access to food and water as well,” as reported by the US-based news agency.

Pressure Mounts from Inside and Outside the EU

Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain have all pushed for a reassessment of the EU-Israel ties, especially after a recent EU report found “indications” that Israel could be violating human rights obligations under its current agreement with the bloc.

“We don’t know whether it works or if we will know how it works. It’s very clear that this agreement is not the end — we have to stop the war,” the AP quoted Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno as saying.

Public Outcry Grows

Meanwhile, dozens protested in Brussels demanding stronger EU action. “It was able to do this for Russia,” Alexis Deswaef of the International Federation for Human Rights reportedly said, adding, “It must now agree on a package of sanctions for Israel to end the genocide and for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.”

As reports of some aid trucks getting through to Gaza distribution centers emerged, EU Commissioner Hajda Lahbib called the situation “still so dangerous”. 

“Our humanitarian partners cannot operate. We need to have a ceasefire,” Lahbib said, per AP.

