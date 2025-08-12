LIVE TV
Home > World > EU Leaders Press Trump to Protect Europe’s Security Ahead of Meet With Russia’s Putin

Ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin, EU leaders have urged him to defend Europe's security and stress peace in Ukraine must include Kyiv's voice. Ukraine has rejected land concessions, warning of Russian offensives as Moscow nears key city. EU unity faces strain as Hungary's Orban withholds support.

EU leaders urged Trump to protect Europe's security at Putin summit, stressing peace in Ukraine must involve Kyiv and respect international law. (Photo: X/@_FriedrichMerz)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 12, 2025 19:21:00 IST

European Union leaders have called on US President Donald Trump to stand firm on Europe’s security interests during his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on coming Friday, according to a report published by The Associated Press. The summit comes amid fears that Putin could claim new Ukrainian territory to use as leverage in peace negotiations.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, EU leaders said that they “welcome the efforts of President Trump towards ending Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” but stressed that “the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine.” 

“A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force,” the statement read, per AP.

Ukraine and European Allies Push Back

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has firmly rejected any notion that Ukraine should surrender land to secure a ceasefire. Russia currently controls parts of four Ukrainian regions, two in the east and two in the south.

Zelenskyy thanked European leaders for their support and called for increased diplomatic and economic pressure on Moscow, posting on Telegram, “We see that the Russian army is not preparing to end the war. On the contrary, they are carrying out movements that indicate preparations for new offensive operations.”

Zelenskyy’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, meanwhile, has warned that any ceasefire short of Russia’s defeat would mean “a deal on Moscow’s terms” and “send a dangerous signal to the world.”

Podolyak described Putin’s objective as an attempt “to eliminate Ukraine as a sovereign state by dismantling its military, foreign policy and right to self-determination.”

Intensifying Conflict on the Ground

On the battlefield, Russia appears close to capturing the strategic city of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. While Ukrainian forces have claimed ongoing fierce resistance, military analysts have warned that the next 24-48 hours could be decisive. Experts say Pokrovsk’s fall would deal a major blow to Ukraine’s supply lines in the area.

The Ukrainian Ground Forces, meanwhile, claimed that a recent Russian missile strike on a military training center killed one soldier and injured 11, while cluster munitions hit soldiers heading to shelters.

Trump’s Stance and Diplomatic Uncertainty

Trump said on Monday there would be “some land swapping going on,” referring to possible territorial exchanges between Russia and Ukraine. He also criticised Zelenskyy’s leadership, contrasting it with Putin’s long rule in Russia.

The US President also mistakenly said twice that he would travel to Russia for the meeting, while the summit will actually take place in Alaska.

According to the report, the European bloc is planning to press Trump on Ukraine’s behalf again in virtual meetings organised by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday. Trump has not confirmed his participation but said he is “going to get everybody’s ideas” before meeting Putin.

EU Unity Tested?

While the statement from EU leaders shows unity, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is also one of Putin’s closest ally in Europe, did not endorse the message.

