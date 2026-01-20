‘EU Should Not Bend To The Law Of Strongest’: Emmanuel Macron Sharply Reacts To Trump’s 200% Tariff Threat, Says ‘We Prefer Respect To Bullies’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday issued a sharp warning against what he described as economic bullying, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s reported threat to impose 200% tariffs on European goods.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Macron said the European Union must not bend to “the law of the strongest” and should be prepared to defend itself if pushed into a trade confrontation.

“It’s staggering that we could be put in a situation where we would have to use the anti-coercion instrument towards the United States,” Macron said, referring to the EU’s mechanism designed to respond to economic pressure from third countries. He added that Europe should prioritise stability, cooperation and respect over confrontation.

“We do believe that we need more growth, we need more stability in this world, but we do prefer respect to bullies,” Macron said in English during his Davos address. “We do prefer science to conspiracies, and we do prefer the rule of law to brutality.”

Macron’s remarks come amid renewed tensions between Washington and Brussels, following Trump’s aggressive trade rhetoric and his broader push for protectionist economic policies. The French leader suggested that the EU must stand united and firm in the face of external pressure, warning that capitulating to unilateral tariff threats would undermine the bloc’s economic sovereignty.

The French president also confirmed that he does not plan to meet Trump on the sidelines of the Davos summit, underscoring the growing chill in transatlantic relations. Beyond trade, Macron criticised Trump’s foreign policy posture, calling NATO a “weakened institution” in light of the U.S. president’s controversial statements about Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Macron’s comments signal a tougher stance from Paris and potentially from the wider EU leadership as they weigh their response to Washington’s latest trade threats.

With global markets already on edge over geopolitical uncertainty, European officials are increasingly concerned that a fresh tariff war could destabilise growth and strain alliances.

For now, Macron has made it clear that Europe should not be coerced into submission. “The crazy thing,” he said, “is that we can be put in a situation where we will have to use the anti-coercion instrument towards the U.S.”

(With Reuters Inputs)

