LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘EU Should Not Bend To The Law Of Strongest’: Emmanuel Macron Sharply Reacts To Trump’s 200% Tariff Threat, Says ‘We Prefer Respect To Bullies’

‘EU Should Not Bend To The Law Of Strongest’: Emmanuel Macron Sharply Reacts To Trump’s 200% Tariff Threat, Says ‘We Prefer Respect To Bullies’

Macron hits back at Trump’s 200% tariff threat, says EU won’t bow to “the law of the strongest” and may use its anti-coercion tool.

Macron hits back at Trump’s 200% tariff threat. (Photo: X/@EmmanuelMacron)
Macron hits back at Trump’s 200% tariff threat. (Photo: X/@EmmanuelMacron)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 20, 2026 22:06:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘EU Should Not Bend To The Law Of Strongest’: Emmanuel Macron Sharply Reacts To Trump’s 200% Tariff Threat, Says ‘We Prefer Respect To Bullies’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday issued a sharp warning against what he described as economic bullying, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s reported threat to impose 200% tariffs on European goods.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Macron said the European Union must not bend to “the law of the strongest” and should be prepared to defend itself if pushed into a trade confrontation.

“It’s staggering that we could be put in a situation where we would have to use the anti-coercion instrument towards the United States,” Macron said, referring to the EU’s mechanism designed to respond to economic pressure from third countries. He added that Europe should prioritise stability, cooperation and respect over confrontation.

You Might Be Interested In

“We do believe that we need more growth, we need more stability in this world, but we do prefer respect to bullies,” Macron said in English during his Davos address. “We do prefer science to conspiracies, and we do prefer the rule of law to brutality.”

Macron’s remarks come amid renewed tensions between Washington and Brussels, following Trump’s aggressive trade rhetoric and his broader push for protectionist economic policies. The French leader suggested that the EU must stand united and firm in the face of external pressure, warning that capitulating to unilateral tariff threats would undermine the bloc’s economic sovereignty.

The French president also confirmed that he does not plan to meet Trump on the sidelines of the Davos summit, underscoring the growing chill in transatlantic relations. Beyond trade, Macron criticised Trump’s foreign policy posture, calling NATO a “weakened institution” in light of the U.S. president’s controversial statements about Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Macron’s comments signal a tougher stance from Paris and potentially from the wider EU leadership as they weigh their response to Washington’s latest trade threats.

With global markets already on edge over geopolitical uncertainty, European officials are increasingly concerned that a fresh tariff war could destabilise growth and strain alliances.

For now, Macron has made it clear that Europe should not be coerced into submission. “The crazy thing,” he said, “is that we can be put in a situation where we will have to use the anti-coercion instrument towards the U.S.”

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: EU Close To ‘Mother Of All Deals’ With India, Says Ursula von der Leyen Ahead Of R-Day Summit With PM Modi; Hints At ‘Historic Trade Agreement’

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 10:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: emmanuel macronEUtrumptrump tariffs

RELATED News

Greenland Tensions Rise As EU Chief Pushes Back On Trump’s Tariff Threat, Calls The Move A ‘Mistake’

Any Strike On Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Means ‘Declaration Of War’, Iran’s Parliament Warns Of Jihad If Supreme Leader Is Attacked

Australia Passes Tighter Gun Restrictions And Anti-Hate Speech Law Weeks After Tragic Bondi Beach Shooting, How Does It Differ From The US

A Wooden ‘Jhula’ and Pashmina Shawl in an Ornate Silver Box: Inside PM Modi’s Gift to UAE President

‘Greenland Not A Natural Part of Denmark,’ Claims Russia’s Sergei Lavrov Amid US Takeover Debate

LATEST NEWS

J&K: From 50 Maggi Packets To 20 Kg Rice And LPG Cylinders, How Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Planned A Long-Haul Stay In A Bunker Before Getting Busted

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

Why Abu Salem Can’t Be Granted Parole? Maharashtra Government Fears He Could ‘Flee’, Triggering Diplomatic Fallout With Portugal

Watch: Amid Family Feud, David Beckham Awkwardly Ignores Question About Son Brooklyn After His Bombshell Statement Against Parents Goes Viral

When Will Jana Nayagan Release? Madras High Court Reserves Orders On CBFC’s UA Certificate Appeal For Thalapathy Vijay’s Film

The Bharat Music Experience Announces Strategic Partners to Elevate India’s Unified Music Ecosystem

IND vs NZ | Ishan Kishan Or Shreyas Iyer? Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Team India’s Playing 11 Ahead of 1st T20I

How Rupeezy Is Helping Indian Investors Navigate Today’s Complex Market Landscape

Streaming Wars Escalate As Netflix Makes $82.7 Billion All-Cash Bid For Warner Bros, Shuts Out Paramount

Strategy To Boost UK education Abroad In Major £40Bn Growth Drive

‘EU Should Not Bend To The Law Of Strongest’: Emmanuel Macron Sharply Reacts To Trump’s 200% Tariff Threat, Says ‘We Prefer Respect To Bullies’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘EU Should Not Bend To The Law Of Strongest’: Emmanuel Macron Sharply Reacts To Trump’s 200% Tariff Threat, Says ‘We Prefer Respect To Bullies’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘EU Should Not Bend To The Law Of Strongest’: Emmanuel Macron Sharply Reacts To Trump’s 200% Tariff Threat, Says ‘We Prefer Respect To Bullies’
‘EU Should Not Bend To The Law Of Strongest’: Emmanuel Macron Sharply Reacts To Trump’s 200% Tariff Threat, Says ‘We Prefer Respect To Bullies’
‘EU Should Not Bend To The Law Of Strongest’: Emmanuel Macron Sharply Reacts To Trump’s 200% Tariff Threat, Says ‘We Prefer Respect To Bullies’
‘EU Should Not Bend To The Law Of Strongest’: Emmanuel Macron Sharply Reacts To Trump’s 200% Tariff Threat, Says ‘We Prefer Respect To Bullies’

QUICK LINKS