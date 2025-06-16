Live Tv
Evacuate Tehran Immediately: Donald Trump Says Iran Should Have Signed The Deal

Evacuate Tehran Immediately: Donald Trump Says Iran Should Have Signed The Deal

US President Donald Trump urged everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran. He reiterated that Iran should have signed the deal with the United States.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 04:46:46 IST

In the latest development, US President Donald Trump urged everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran. He reiterated that Iran should have signed the deal with the United States. 
Posting on the social media handle Truth Social, he said, “Iran should have signed the “deal” I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

This is a developing story……………
