LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
Home > World > EXCLUSIVE-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 00:12:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

By Greg Bensinger SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Amazon is planning to cut as many as 30,000 corporate jobs beginning Tuesday, as the company works to pare expenses and compensate for overhiring during the peak demand of the pandemic, according to three people familiar with the matter. The figure represents a small percentage of Amazon’s 1.55 million total employees, but nearly 10% of the company’s roughly 350,000 corporate employees. This would represent the largest job cut at Amazon since around 27,000 jobs were eliminated starting in late 2022. An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Greg Bensinger; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 12:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Giants' Daboll: Cam Skattebo's 'got a road ahead of him' after surgery

Doug Ford Calls Donald Trump’s Trade Talk Exit His ‘Best Ad Ever,’ Sparking Buzz Across Ontario And Canada

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

UK budget watchdog expected to cut trend productivity growth forecast by about 0.3%, FT reports

Donald Trump Gets Royal Welcome In Japan As China Trade Truce Hopes Spark Global Optimism

LATEST NEWS

Andrey Rublev eases into second round of Paris Masters

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. follows father's footsteps with Portugal U16s call-up

US dollar slips as trade optimism boosts risk appetite

Andrey Rublev eases into second round of Paris Masters

Exclusive-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

Shafali Verma Replaces Pratika Rawal In India’s 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup Squad Ahead Of Semifinal Thriller

Andrey Rublev eases into second round of Paris Masters

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

Donald Trump Gets Royal Welcome In Japan As China Trade Truce Hopes Spark Global Optimism

Andrey Rublev eases into second round of Paris Masters

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say
EXCLUSIVE-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say
EXCLUSIVE-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say
EXCLUSIVE-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

QUICK LINKS