Exclusive: UNICEF Warns Of Escalating Child Malnutrition And Hospital Collapse In Gaza, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > Exclusive: UNICEF Warns Of Escalating Child Malnutrition And Hospital Collapse In Gaza, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

Exclusive: UNICEF Warns Of Escalating Child Malnutrition And Hospital Collapse In Gaza, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

In an exclusive interview with Megha Sharma, Senior Executive Editor of NewsX World, UNICEF Communication Specialist and Gaza Spokesperson Rosalia Bollen painted a grim picture of the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and urged urgent international action to protect children and mothers.

Pic Credit : UNICEF
Pic Credit : UNICEF

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 17, 2025 17:53:54 IST

In an exclusive interview with Megha Sharma, Senior Executive Editor of NewsX World, UNICEF Communication Specialist and Gaza Spokesperson Rosalia Bollen painted a grim picture of the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and urged urgent international action to protect children and mothers.

Bollen said civilian safety has “only gotten worse” in recent months, with intensified military operations around Gaza City and mass displacement orders leaving over a million people half of them children in dire conditions. “Famine was just declared in Gaza City, and malnutrition rates are soaring. There is no safe space in Gaza, and sadly today, that still holds true,” she stressed.

UNICEF currently operates 140 nutrition points across Gaza. According to Bollen, acute malnutrition among children under five has increased by over 500% between February and July, with nearly 13,000 children diagnosed in July alone. Many of the worst cases involve children too weak to stand, eat, or even cry.

Responding to claims by Israeli leaders that famine reports are “propaganda,” Bollen emphasized that UNICEF teams on the ground are documenting the crisis firsthand. “It is appalling that the debate has shifted this way when children are dying of hunger,” she said.

On Gaza’s collapsing health system, Bollen described overcrowded, heavily damaged hospitals lacking fuel, medicine, and equipment. Neonatal units, she noted, often have “four to six babies stacked into a single incubator,” while surgeries are sometimes performed without anesthesia.

Her strongest appeal was for an “immediate and lasting ceasefire” to stop the killing of children, secure the release of hostages, and allow humanitarian aid to flow. “The solution is within reach—we now need the political will to make it happen,” Bollen told NewsX World.

Must Read: Why Donald Trump Filed $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against New York Times

Tags: gazaUNICEF

RELATED News

PM Modi Once Reacted To Viral Memes On Him And Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Here’s What He Exactly Said!
Atrocities in Balochistan expose Pakistan's rights violations
Car-Free City: Where Vehicles Are Banned and Streets Belong to People
Yulia Navalnaya says foreign tests show her husband was poisoned
Colombia stops US arms imports amid rift over drug war decertification

LATEST NEWS

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna’s BTS From Cocktail 2 Revealed: Leave Fans Excited!
Kipyegon celebrates golden streak, Woo's smile lights up Tokyo
UP Police Exam 2025: UPPBPB Announces Dates for Computer Operator, SI and ASI posts| Direct Link Here
IPS Academy Chairman, Architect Achal Choudhary Honored with Architect Excellence Award
Exclusive: UNICEF Warns Of Escalating Child Malnutrition And Hospital Collapse In Gaza, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire
Melodi Trends On X, Netizens Go Crazy With Creative Memes Of PM Modi And Giorgia Meloni
Chip startup Groq raises $750 million at $6.9 billion valuation
Rithm Capital to acquire REIT Paramount Group for $1.6 billion
Unexpected Ingredient Everyone’s Adding to Coffee in 2025
BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18
Exclusive: UNICEF Warns Of Escalating Child Malnutrition And Hospital Collapse In Gaza, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Exclusive: UNICEF Warns Of Escalating Child Malnutrition And Hospital Collapse In Gaza, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Exclusive: UNICEF Warns Of Escalating Child Malnutrition And Hospital Collapse In Gaza, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire
Exclusive: UNICEF Warns Of Escalating Child Malnutrition And Hospital Collapse In Gaza, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire
Exclusive: UNICEF Warns Of Escalating Child Malnutrition And Hospital Collapse In Gaza, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire
Exclusive: UNICEF Warns Of Escalating Child Malnutrition And Hospital Collapse In Gaza, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

QUICK LINKS