Explained: How Effective is Israel’s Air Defense System Against Iranian Missiles?

On Friday night, Israel’s air-defence system faced a critical test when Iran launched ballistic missiles at the country. Some missiles reportedly penetrated Israel’s defenses, with a few striking buildings in Tel Aviv. While the majority of the projectiles were intercepted, the attack resulted in 15 civilian injuries, The Associated Press reported, citing a hospital in the Tel Aviv area.

Israel’s Air Defense Tested by Iranian Missile Attack

The assault is part of an escalation in the ongoing conflict that began on October 7, 2023. Israel has been defending against missiles, rockets, drones, and other projectiles fired from multiple fronts, including Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran. The attack raised questions about the vulnerability of Israel’s defense systems against increasingly sophisticated missile threats.

Israel’s Air Defense: A Multilayered Shield

Israel has long been known for its advanced and sophisticated air-defense systems, which are designed to handle various threats ranging from short-range rockets to long-range ballistic missiles. While no system is foolproof, Israeli leaders credit these defense mechanisms for preventing significant casualties and infrastructure damage in the face of ongoing missile threats.

Here’s a breakdown of the key components of Israel’s air-defense systems:

The Arrow: Long-Range Missile Interception

Developed in collaboration with the United States, the Arrow defense system is designed to intercept long-range missiles, including the types of ballistic missiles launched by Iran, AP reported. This system operates outside the Earth’s atmosphere, making it effective for high-altitude missile interception.

The Arrow has been used in past conflicts, including to intercept long-range missiles launched by Houthi militants in Yemen. As part of Israel’s multilayered defense, it plays a critical role in countering sophisticated missile threats.

David’s Sling: Tackling Medium-Range Missiles

Another system developed with US backing, David’s Sling, is designed to intercept medium-range missiles. These are typically the types of weapons deployed by groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon. During the current war, David’s Sling has been deployed multiple times to intercept these medium-range threats, providing an additional layer of defense alongside the Iron Dome and Arrow systems, as reported by the AP.

Iron Dome: The Short-Range Rocket Killer

Arguably the most famous of Israel’s defense systems, the Iron Dome specialises in intercepting short-range rockets, including those launched by Hamas and Hezbollah. Since its activation in the early 2010s, it has intercepted thousands of rockets with a success rate of over 90%, the report said.

In recent months, the Iron Dome has been under heavy use due to ongoing missile strikes, and its performance during this conflict has been pivotal in minimising civilian casualties. However, despite its success, it’s important to note that Iron Dome only works for threats that are headed toward population centres or sensitive infrastructure, making it a crucial but not all-encompassing part of Israel’s defense strategy.

Iron Beam: The Future of Missile Defense?

Israel is also developing a laser-based air-defense system, the Iron Beam, which is still in the experimental phase. This cutting-edge technology promises to revolutionise air defense due to its low operational costs. The Iron Beam would be much cheaper to operate than the current systems: a single interception by Iron Dome costs around $50,000, while other systems like David’s Sling can cost more than $2 million per missile, per AP. In comparison, the cost of an interception by Iron Beam is just a few dollars, according to Israeli officials quoted by the agency.

While Iron Beam holds great potential as a cost-effective and efficient defense system, it is not yet operational, and it remains to be seen how effective it will be in real-world combat scenarios.

The Limitations: Missiles That Penetrate the Defense

Despite the success of Israel’s air-defense systems, some Iranian missiles did manage to penetrate the defense shields and cause damage. As witnessed in Tel Aviv, a few missiles struck buildings, and 15 civilians were reportedly injured. These missiles likely targeted highly populated and sensitive areas, which makes the interception of every threat an ongoing challenge.

Israel’s defense officials have acknowledged that their air-defence systems are not foolproof. While the Iron Dome, Arrow, and David’s Sling have significantly reduced casualties and property damage, the occasional penetration of defenses highlights the limitations of even the most advanced systems.

As Israel’s military spokesperson noted, while “the vast majority of the missiles were intercepted,” some “left a few impacts on buildings.”

Can Israel’s Air Defense Keep Up with Increasing Threats?

Israel’s air-defense systems have been effective in thwarting a wide range of missile and rocket threats over the years, saving countless lives and preventing serious damage to infrastructure. The systems—Arrow, David’s Sling, and Iron Dome—have become a cornerstone of Israel’s security strategy.

However, the recent Iranian missile attack has shown that even the best defense systems have their limits. As missile technology evolves and new threats emerge, Israel will likely continue to refine and expand its capabilities, particularly with the introduction of Iron Beam.

