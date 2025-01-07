Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Explained: What Led To The Massive Earthquake In Tibet, Killing 95 Today?

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake near Mount Everest has claimed 95 lives and injured over 130 in Tibet. What caused this disaster?

Explained: What Led To The Massive Earthquake In Tibet, Killing 95 Today?

A powerful earthquake shook Tibet on Tuesday morning, claiming at least 95 lives and injuring over 130 people in Tingri County, located 80 km north of Mount Everest. With a magnitude of 6.8 as per Chinese authorities and 7.1 according to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck at 9:05 am, triggering widespread panic and devastation. Tremors rippled across Nepal, Bhutan, and parts of India, underscoring the seismic vulnerability of the Himalayan region.

The earthquake occurred due to a rupture in the Lhasa block, a seismically sensitive area under immense tectonic stress. This region is shaped by the ongoing collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Over the last 60 million years, this tectonic activity has been the driving force behind the formation of the Himalayas, making them one of the most geologically active zones on Earth.

Recent research suggests a phenomenon called “slab tear” played a significant role in this quake. Slab tearing happens when the upper crust of the Indian tectonic plate separates from its denser lower layers as it subducts beneath the Eurasian plate. This process generates immense seismic energy, leading to frequent and powerful earthquakes in the region.

While the “slab tear” process is happening deep beneath the Earth’s surface, its seismic repercussions are felt far and wide. Scientists have been monitoring deep-layer earthquakes and gas emissions to better understand this phenomenon, which they warn may continue to amplify seismic risks across the region.

Tibet has a history of devastating earthquakes. In 1950, an 8.6 magnitude quake in the region caused widespread destruction. The ongoing tectonic collision continues to make the area prone to such disasters, with predictions of heightened seismic activity in the future.

The quake’s impact extended far beyond Tibet, with tremors reported as far as Kathmandu, Nepal, located 400 km from the epicentre. Although no casualties were reported in Nepal, the tremors caused buildings to sway, sending residents rushing outdoors in fear.

In Tibet, the aftermath has been devastating. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for comprehensive rescue efforts to minimise casualties and ensure the resettlement of displaced individuals. Emergency response teams have been deployed to Tingri County, where aftershocks continue to rattle the region. China has also closed tourist areas near Mount Everest to prevent further risks to visitors.

The Himalayas are a global hotspot for seismic activity. This earthquake serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and destructive nature of tectonic movements in the region. Scientists stress the importance of studying the underlying processes to predict and mitigate future disasters.

As emergency teams work to address the immediate aftermath, the long-term focus remains on understanding the region’s complex tectonic dynamics to improve preparedness for such catastrophic events.

ALSO READ: LGBTQ Community in the US Arms Itself Amid Rising Fears

Filed under

earthquake Tectonic plates Tibet

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Every Voter Should Download This App For Convenient Voter ID Services

Why Every Voter Should Download This App For Convenient Voter ID Services

What Is Quad-Demic? Flu, COVID, RSV, And Norovirus Challenging Hospitals In The US And UK

What Is Quad-Demic? Flu, COVID, RSV, And Norovirus Challenging Hospitals In The US And UK

MahaKumbh 2025: Know What Are The Mythical And Historical Roots Of India’s Most Sacred Festival

MahaKumbh 2025: Know What Are The Mythical And Historical Roots Of India’s Most Sacred Festival

8 Surprising Facts About The Maha Kumbh Mela You Need To Know

8 Surprising Facts About The Maha Kumbh Mela You Need To Know

Farmers Announce Nationwide Tractor March On January 26

Farmers Announce Nationwide Tractor March On January 26

Entertainment

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede Days After Getting Bail

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In Her Documentary?

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox