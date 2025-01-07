Explained: What Led To The Massive Earthquake In Tibet, Killing 95 Today?

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake near Mount Everest has claimed 95 lives and injured over 130 in Tibet. What caused this disaster?

A powerful earthquake shook Tibet on Tuesday morning, claiming at least 95 lives and injuring over 130 people in Tingri County, located 80 km north of Mount Everest. With a magnitude of 6.8 as per Chinese authorities and 7.1 according to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck at 9:05 am, triggering widespread panic and devastation. Tremors rippled across Nepal, Bhutan, and parts of India, underscoring the seismic vulnerability of the Himalayan region.

The earthquake occurred due to a rupture in the Lhasa block, a seismically sensitive area under immense tectonic stress. This region is shaped by the ongoing collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Over the last 60 million years, this tectonic activity has been the driving force behind the formation of the Himalayas, making them one of the most geologically active zones on Earth.

Recent research suggests a phenomenon called “slab tear” played a significant role in this quake. Slab tearing happens when the upper crust of the Indian tectonic plate separates from its denser lower layers as it subducts beneath the Eurasian plate. This process generates immense seismic energy, leading to frequent and powerful earthquakes in the region.

While the “slab tear” process is happening deep beneath the Earth’s surface, its seismic repercussions are felt far and wide. Scientists have been monitoring deep-layer earthquakes and gas emissions to better understand this phenomenon, which they warn may continue to amplify seismic risks across the region.

Tibet has a history of devastating earthquakes. In 1950, an 8.6 magnitude quake in the region caused widespread destruction. The ongoing tectonic collision continues to make the area prone to such disasters, with predictions of heightened seismic activity in the future.

The quake’s impact extended far beyond Tibet, with tremors reported as far as Kathmandu, Nepal, located 400 km from the epicentre. Although no casualties were reported in Nepal, the tremors caused buildings to sway, sending residents rushing outdoors in fear.

In Tibet, the aftermath has been devastating. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for comprehensive rescue efforts to minimise casualties and ensure the resettlement of displaced individuals. Emergency response teams have been deployed to Tingri County, where aftershocks continue to rattle the region. China has also closed tourist areas near Mount Everest to prevent further risks to visitors.

The Himalayas are a global hotspot for seismic activity. This earthquake serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and destructive nature of tectonic movements in the region. Scientists stress the importance of studying the underlying processes to predict and mitigate future disasters.

As emergency teams work to address the immediate aftermath, the long-term focus remains on understanding the region’s complex tectonic dynamics to improve preparedness for such catastrophic events.

ALSO READ: LGBTQ Community in the US Arms Itself Amid Rising Fears