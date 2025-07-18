LIVE TV
Explosion At Los Angeles Sheriff Department Leaves Three Dead

Three officers were killed in an explosion at the LA County Sheriff Department's training center. The blast occurred at the Biscailuz Center during ordinance handling. Federal and local agencies, including the FBI and bomb squad, are investigating. Officials have urged calm and prayers.

An inquiry has been launched to probe the cause of the explosions that rocked the place.
An inquiry has been launched to probe the cause of the explosions that rocked the place.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 23:01:25 IST

Three officers were killed due to an explosion at the County Sheriff’s Department training center in Los Angeles, Fox News reported.

The explosion reportedly occurred at the Biscailuz Training Center Academy at 7:30 a.m. local time in East Los Angeles, reports added.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed that they have launched an inquiry into the reasons for the blast but refused to give more information about injuries.

Local media reports said that a bomb squad was shifting ordnance when the explosions occurred.

What Led To The Explosions?

Pamela Bondi, Attorney General of the US, said in a social media post, “I just spoke to U.S. Attorney Central District of California Bill Essayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles. Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed.”

She added that federal agents are working to find out the details behind the incident.

Reports confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is cooperating with law enforcement agencies to gather some additional information in the case.

Arson investigators of the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad are also present at the site to assist in the probe, media reports said.

Agencies Have Begun The Probe

An employee of the department noted the blast was so impactful that it shook the ground and led them to believe temporarily that it was an earthquake, media reports added.

“Heartbroken to hear of the terrible tragedy that has unfolded today at an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department facility,” Kathryn Barger, the head of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, was quoted as saying.

Barger added, “I am closely tracking the situation as we learn more about what occurred and the condition of those affected. My heart is heavy, and my thoughts are with the brave men and women of the Sheriff’s Department during this difficult time. We stand with them and their families as they navigate the hours and days ahead.”

Tags: Explosionlos angelesSheriff

