LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > This Country’s Army Is Richer Than Leading Business Empires, Is Worth Billions, Is India’s Neighbour, Not China, It Is…

This Country’s Army Is Richer Than Leading Business Empires, Is Worth Billions, Is India’s Neighbour, Not China, It Is…

India has emerged as a $4 trillion economy, creating billionaires like Ambani and Adani. In contrast, Pakistan struggles with poverty as its army dominates businesses. The Fauji Foundation alone is worth nearly $6 billion, richer than many corporates.

India thrives with billionaires, while Pakistan’s $6B Fauji Foundation shows how the army controls the nation’s wealth. Photo/Freepik.
India thrives with billionaires, while Pakistan’s $6B Fauji Foundation shows how the army controls the nation’s wealth. Photo/Freepik.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 3, 2025 11:18:07 IST

After the British left the subcontinent and divided it into two countries, India has made strides in every sphere. Its GDP has soared over $4 trillion USD and is officially the fourth-largest economy in the world. In contrast, Pakistan has struggled to grow owing to a multitude of reasons. Its GDP is not even half a trillion USD. It is not even among the top 20 economies of the world despite being the fifth populous nation in the world. Its army is indirectly ruling the country with a puppet government in place. The army has built a separate empire holding billions of dollars in various businesses. Fauji Foundation is a case in point.

India Has Ambani, Adani – What Does Pakistan Have?

So what has India done differently that Pakistan could not replicate? The first obvious reason is the democratic form of governance in India, which has created an environment where people have trust in institutions.

Also Read: Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally

This sentiment has helped businesses flourish in India. Every day, new businesses open. India adds billionaires and millionaires every year at an impressive rate. Businesses scale, adding new jobs. Such a business environment and the revolutionary pro-business reforms that India has taken over decades under different governments have led to the emergence of business empires and billionaires like Ambanis and Adanis.

Wealth Perception Index 2025 And Pakistan’s Fauji Foundation

Going back to Pakistan, you will hardly hear about any company that is a billion-dollar conglomerate. Instead, it is the Pakistan army that has built the country’s largest business empire, according to reports.

According to a new Wealth Perception Index 2025 by the Economic Policy and Business Development Think Tank (EPBD), army-run businesses in Pakistan are the richest entities in the country.  The index lists the top 40 business groups in the country and found military businesses among the first-ever list of potential dollar-billionaire conglomerates.

Fauji Foundation Net Worth

According to the report, the Fauji Foundation, worth $5.9 billion, tops the list. The list includes nine other military-linked companies that are each worth over $1 billion.

“As of 2025, foreign estimates place the military’s business footprint at tens of billions of dollars annually, a staggering sum for a country grappling with persistent poverty and economic crisis,” the report states.

The role of the army in Pakistan is not limited to the defense of the country. It is involved in businesses beyond weapons and defense equipment. This helps retired army generals and serving officers concentrate wealth. This, in turn, helps them to muscle the control over the civilian institutions. 

“Entities such as the Fauji Foundation, Army Welfare Trust, and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) command assets in banking, agriculture, manufacturing, real estate, education, and retail. These organisations benefit from tax exemptions, privileged access to state land, and regulatory protections that insulate them from normal market competition,” the report adds.

Pakistan Army Makes Billions While Civilians Live in Poverty

Pakistan Army’s Fauji Foundation, which is worth around $6 billion, is on par with some mid-sized Indian corporates such as JSW Energy and Apollo Hospitals or JSW Energy.

The army is getting richer by the day, while the common citizens of the country live in extreme poverty. According to UN data, around half of its population lives below the poverty line. Inflation is at a record high. Unemployment rates are going through the roof. Its per capita income in 2025 is $6,950, which, compared to its neighbours, is very low.

Also Read: Vladimir Putin’s Russia To Supply This Deadly Missile System To India Soon, Was Used In Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan, Name Is…

Tags: Fauji FoundationPakistan Armypakistan news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
Why Are Afghan Refugees Fleeing Pakistan Despite a Deadly Earthquake?
Shocking! Are Putin and Xi Jinping Trying to Become Immortal? You Won’t Believe What They Said
Another Evacuation Orders From Israel Leave Gaza Residents On the Brink: What Is Their Future?
Hind Rajab’s Last Cry: The Heartbreaking Palestinian Tale That Shook Venice Film Festival

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
This Country’s Army Is Richer Than Leading Business Empires, Is Worth Billions, Is India’s Neighbour, Not China, It Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Country’s Army Is Richer Than Leading Business Empires, Is Worth Billions, Is India’s Neighbour, Not China, It Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Country’s Army Is Richer Than Leading Business Empires, Is Worth Billions, Is India’s Neighbour, Not China, It Is…
This Country’s Army Is Richer Than Leading Business Empires, Is Worth Billions, Is India’s Neighbour, Not China, It Is…
This Country’s Army Is Richer Than Leading Business Empires, Is Worth Billions, Is India’s Neighbour, Not China, It Is…
This Country’s Army Is Richer Than Leading Business Empires, Is Worth Billions, Is India’s Neighbour, Not China, It Is…

QUICK LINKS