Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Home > World > Ferry Sinks Near Bali: 4 Dead, 38 Missing, 23 Survive In Indonesia Boat Tragedy

Ferry Sinks Near Bali: 4 Dead, 38 Missing, 23 Survive In Indonesia Boat Tragedy

Indonesia's KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry sank near Bali late Wednesday, killing four, with 38 people still missing and 23 rescued. The vessel carried 65 people and 22 vehicles, officials confirmed.

A ferry sank off the coast of Bali leaving four dead, 38 missing and 23 survivors, Indonesia’s rescue agency confirmed on Thursday.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 10:46:54 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a sad maritime incident close to the famous traveler island of Bali, a ferry sporting sixty five human beings sank late Wednesday night, leaving 4 showed dead, 23 rescued, and 38 still missing, consistent with Indonesia’s national Search and Rescue Agency.

The vessel, named KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, departed from Banyuwangi port in East Java province and turned into bound for Bali whilst catastrophe struck. Just 30 minutes into the adventure, the ferry went down within the waters between Java and Bali, a busy sea course frequently used by both locals and tourists.

According to officers, the boat changed into wearing fifty three passengers and 12 team members, along side 22 cars. While the exact cause of the sinking remains beneath research, rough sea conditions have critically hampered rescue efforts, with robust currents and high winds posing a primary task for the groups worried.

Search Operation Underway Rescue groups were deployed to the location, but awful climate situations have made the operation increasingly more difficult. Authorities have deployed divers and patrol boats in hopes of locating the 38 missing individuals.

As of now, there’s no authentic affirmation regarding the nationalities of the passengers, but a occur list proven by MetroTV indicates there had been no foreign nationals onboard.

The identities of the deceased and the rescued people are being proven by way of authorities. Recurring Issue in Indonesia’s Maritime Transport Indonesia, an archipelago made of over 17,000 islands, is based closely on ferry transport to connect its provinces and areas. But the country additionally has an extended-status trouble with maritime protection, frequently mentioning overloaded vessels, terrible maintenance, and insufficient lifestyles-saving system as not unusual factors in such accidents.

This catastrophic event contributes to a succession of sea tragedies in the area. In 2023, a ferry vessel sank in the vicinity of Sulawesi island, resulting in at least 15 fatalities.

Families of the missing await hopefully as rescue teams struggle with difficult sea conditions. There have been no reports on what could have driven the ferry to sink from the authorities yet.

The Indonesian government remains to be silent on the official statement of how the accident happened or what its immediate actions are to enhance ferry safety regulations. In the meantime, anxiety mounts over recurrent ferry disasters in the country for stringent measures to be enforced against safety protocols.

ALSO READ: EAM S. Jaishankar Flags South China Sea As ‘Great Concern’ In Washington As Quad Reaffirms Commitment To Maritime Freedom And Slams Use Of Force

Tags: Bali ferry accidentferry disaster near BaliIndonesia ferry sinksKMP Tunu Pratama Jaya
Advertisement

More News

Texas Republican Keith Self Opposes Procedural Vote On Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What We Know So Far
3 Indians Abducted By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
India Prioritises National Interests In Ongoing US Trade Deal Talks: Report
Apple’s India Ambitions in Jeopardy as Foxconn Recalls Chinese Workforce
3 Indians Kidnapped By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
Contractors Claim Their Colleagues Opened Fire as Palestinians Sought Food in Gaza: Report
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Slashed by Rs 30,000 — Will This Deal Disappear Any Moment?
Delhi Mother And Teen Son Found Murdered Inside Locked Lajpat Nagar Home
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Claims He Was Beaten, Tortured In El Salvador’s Infamous Prison Before US Return
New Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leak Sparks Excitement — Is This the Next Game-Changer with a Secret AI Button?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?