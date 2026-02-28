LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Final Victory Nears': Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Releases Statement After US Strikes Iran, Praises Trump's Role As A 'Humanitarian Intervention'

Reza Pahlavi hails US strikes on Iran as “humanitarian intervention,” says Islamic Republic is collapsing and final victory nears.

Reza Pahlavi backs US strikes on Iran. (Photo: X/@PahlaviComms)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 28, 2026 15:19:16 IST

Amid escalating US-Israel strikes on Iran, exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi has released a dramatic statement declaring that the Islamic Republic is “collapsing” and that a “final victory” for the Iranian people is within reach.

Taking to social media, Pahlavi described the American-led strikes as a “humanitarian intervention,” praising Donald Trump for what he called promised “aid” to the Iranian people.

Reza Pahlavi Calls on Military to ‘Defend People, Not Regime’

In a direct appeal to Iran’s armed forces, police, and security agencies, Pahlavi urged them to shift allegiance from the ruling establishment to the people.

“Your duty is to defend the people, not a regime that has taken our homeland hostage,” he said, warning that officials risk going down with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei if they fail to support a transition.

Pahlavi framed the moment as historic, calling on institutions to help bring about what he described as a “stable and secure transition” in Iran.

US and Israel Launch Major Strikes on Iran

The statement comes after coordinated US-Israel airstrikes targeted strategic sites across Iran. Early reports suggested explosions near compounds linked to Supreme Leader Khamenei in Tehran.

President Trump publicly acknowledged American involvement and called on Iranians to “take over your government,” an extraordinary appeal seen by analysts as signalling possible regime-change ambitions.

Israel described the assault as a “preventive” or “preemptive” strike aimed at neutralising threats to its national security.

Iran Responds with Missiles and Drones

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it had launched a “first wave” of missiles and drones toward Israel in retaliation.

Air raid sirens were activated across Israel, while regional tensions quickly spilled beyond Iran’s borders. Bahrain reported a missile strike targeting the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters, and explosions were heard in Kuwait and Qatar key hosts of American military forces.

Multiple Gulf countries, including Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, temporarily shut their airspace as a precaution.

Airspace Closures and Rising Regional Tensions

Both Israel and Iran closed their airspace following the attacks. Authorities in Jordan also activated sirens, while regional aviation routes were disrupted amid fears of further escalation.

The conflict has unfolded against the backdrop of stalled diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran. While the US administration has indicated that diplomatic channels remain open, it has simultaneously expanded its military presence in the Middle East.

Reports indicate additional American naval deployments to the region, including aircraft carrier strike groups positioned near Israeli waters.

What Pahlavi’s Statement Means for Iran

Pahlavi’s endorsement of US actions marks one of his strongest interventions in recent years. By describing the strikes as humanitarian and directed at the regime rather than the Iranian nation, he sought to frame the military campaign as support for internal change.

However, analysts caution that external military intervention carries unpredictable consequences, including potential civilian impact and nationalist backlash within Iran.

As missile exchanges continue and regional actors brace for further developments, Pahlavi’s declaration that “final victory nears” adds a political dimension to an already volatile military confrontation.

The coming days will likely determine whether the conflict escalates into a prolonged regional war or forces a dramatic shift in Iran’s internal political landscape.

ALSO READ: Middle East On Brink Of Wider War After US Strikes Iran, Tehran Hits Back At United Arab Emirates, Bahrain US Bases – All About American Military Bases Across Gulf Countries

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 3:19 PM IST
