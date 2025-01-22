First Bilateral Meeting With S Jaishankar After Trump’s New Administration, US Prioritizes India

Dr. Jaishankar, in Washington to attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th U.S. President, was invited for discussions at the State Department.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Walz held their first bilateral and international meetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, signaling the importance the new Trump administration places on U.S.-India relations.

Strengthening Ties in the First Bilateral Meeting

Dr. Jaishankar, in Washington to attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th U.S. President, was invited for discussions at the State Department. Secretary Rubio, prioritizing India over traditional first visits to Canada, Mexico, or NATO allies, met Dr. Jaishankar within hours of assuming office.

The meeting, held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters, underscored the strategic partnership between the world’s largest democracy and the oldest democracy. Both leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, reaffirming their commitment to deepening cooperation.

After the meeting, Secretary Rubio and Dr. Jaishankar addressed the press for a photo-op, reflecting the collaborative spirit of the discussions. Dr. Jaishankar later posted on social media:

“Delighted to meet @secrubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership and exchanged views on regional and global issues. Looking forward to working closely to advance our strategic cooperation.”

Maiden Quad Meeting under the New Administration

Before the bilateral discussions, Dr. Jaishankar joined his counterparts Penny Wong from Australia and Iwaya Takeshi from Japan for the new administration’s first Quad ministerial meeting. This Indo-Pacific security dialogue focused on maintaining peace, stability, and freedom of navigation under a rules-based international order.

The Quad meeting emphasized the member nations’ commitment to fostering a free and open Indo-Pacific. Dr. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of the meeting, stating:

“Significant that the Quad FMM took place within hours of the inauguration of the Trump administration. This underlines its priority in the foreign policy of its member states.”

He also emphasized the Quad’s evolving agenda:

“Our discussions addressed various dimensions of ensuring a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We agreed on the need to think bigger, deepen the agenda, and intensify collaboration.”

Meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser

Later in the day, Dr. Jaishankar met U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Walz at the White House, marking Walz’s first international engagement since taking office. The meeting focused on enhancing global stability and mutual cooperation between the two nations.

Following the discussion, Dr. Jaishankar noted:

“Great to meet NSA @michaelgwaltz. Discussed strengthening our friendship to ensure mutual benefit and enhance global stability and prosperity. Looking forward to an active and outcome-oriented agenda.”

Participation in the Inauguration

Dr. Jaishankar attended President Trump’s inauguration at the Capitol Rotunda, calling it a “great honor” to represent India. He also held discussions with senior U.S. officials, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and FBI Director nominee Kash Patel.

The high-level engagements between the Indian External Affairs Minister and top U.S. officials reflect the growing strategic importance of India-U.S. relations. As both nations navigate an evolving geopolitical landscape, these meetings underline their shared commitment to deepening ties and addressing global challenges collaboratively.

