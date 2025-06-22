‘First Strength, Then Peace’: Israeli PM Netanyahu Lauds Trump’s Airstrikes On Ira

US President Donald Trump just dropped a bombshell. In a dramatic turn in the Israel-Iran war, Trump ordered airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling it a game-changer.

“President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, Donald Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength,” Netanyahu said in a video address after the strikes.

Three Key Nuclear Sites Hit Hard

The US military hit Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear facilities in a surprise attack. These are Iran’s most heavily protected nuclear spots.

Trump told Fox News that six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow. On top of that, 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired at the other two sites.

“Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” Netanyahu said, giving full credit to Trump for the bold move.

“America Did What No One Else Could”

Netanyahu didn’t hold back on the praise. He said this strike showed just how powerful the US really is.

“In Operation Rising Line, Israel has done truly amazing things, but in tonight’s action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, America has been unsurpassed — it has done what no other country on Earth could do,” he said.

He added, “History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime — the world’s most dangerous weapons.”

Trump Celebrates the Strike, Urges for Peace

Right after the strikes, Trump posted on Truth Social, sounding pretty pumped. “A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” he wrote. “All planes are safely on their way home.”

He followed that up with more praise for the military: “Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

He also said he would address the nation at 10 pm local time, calling it a big moment:

“This is a HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR,” he added.

Just a few days ago, Trump had said he might take up to two weeks to decide whether the US should get involved. But this strike shows he didn’t wait that long.

How the War Started

This all started with Operation Rising Lion, Israel’s military operation against Iran. They launched attacks on Iran’s nuclear and military bases, top generals, and even nuclear scientists, saying Iran was very close to building a nuclear bomb.

Since then, it’s gotten bloody. A Washington-based Iranian human rights group says over 600 people have been killed in Iran. On the other side, Iran has fired 450 missiles and 1,000 drones, killing at least 24 people in Israel, according to Israeli officials.

Netanyahu: “This Could Lead to Peace”

Netanyahu says this isn’t just about military strikes — he thinks this could actually change the future.

“Mr Trump’s leadership has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace,” he said.

And he ended his speech with a heartfelt message:

“God bless America. God bless Israel. May God bless our unshakeable alliance, our unbreakable faith!”

What’s Next?

With Trump throwing America’s weight behind Israel and the war only getting more intense, everyone’s watching to see how Iran will respond.

Both Netanyahu and Trump are hoping this big show of strength will push Iran to step back. But right now, peace still feels far away. What happens next could shape not just this war — but the future of the entire region.