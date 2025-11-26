LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh Dr Dave Brat Constitution Day of India 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news donald trump entertainment news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Chhattisgarh
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘220,000 H1B Visas From One Indian District’: US Economist Calls It Industrial-Scale Fraud, Says Only 12% Come From China

‘220,000 H1B Visas From One Indian District’: US Economist Calls It Industrial-Scale Fraud, Says Only 12% Come From China

Former US Congressman Dr. Dave Brat has alleged massive fraud in the H1B visa programme, claiming one Indian district received 2.5 times the legal cap. He warns this threatens American jobs and calls the system “captured by industrial-scale fraud.”

Dr. Dave Brat alleges H1B visa fraud, with Chennai district receiving 2.5 times the legal cap, threatening US jobs. Photo: X.
Dr. Dave Brat alleges H1B visa fraud, with Chennai district receiving 2.5 times the legal cap, threatening US jobs. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 26, 2025 09:24:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘220,000 H1B Visas From One Indian District’: US Economist Calls It Industrial-Scale Fraud, Says Only 12% Come From China

Former US Representative and economist Dr Dave Brat has alleged widespread fraud within the H1B visa programme, claiming that one Indian district received more than twice the number of visas legally allowed nationwide. His remarks come as the Trump administration intensifies its crackdown on the visa category.

Speaking on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Brat argued that the system had been “captured by industrial-scale fraud” and suggested that visa issuances from India had reached levels inconsistent with statutory caps.

“71 per cent of H1B visas come from India, and only 12 per cent from China. That tells you something’s going on right there,” Brat said. “There’s a cap of only 85,000 H1B visas, yet somehow one district in India – the Madras (Chennai) district – got 220,000. That’s 2.5 times the cap Congress has set. So that’s the scam.”

Dr Dave Brat Calls This H1B Issue A Fraud, Threat To Domestic Employment

He further framed the issue as a threat to domestic employment. “When one of these folks comes over and claims they’re skilled – they’re not, that’s the fraud. They’re taking away your family’s job, your mortgage, your house, all of that,” Brat added.

According to reports, the US consulate in Chennai processed approximately 220,000 H-1B visas and an additional 140,000 H-4 dependent visas in 2024. The facility serves applicants from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, making it one of the world’s busiest H1B processing centres.

Also Read: ‘Tremendous Progress’, Says Donald Trump On Ukraine War Talks, But Putin Holds The Final Card – Is Russian President Ready To End The War?

Earlier Allegations of Systemic  H1B  Abuse 

Brat’s comments have revived earlier claims made by Mahvash Siddiqui, an Indian-origin US Foreign Service Officer who previously worked at the Chennai consulate. In an interview, she described the H-1B system as vulnerable to forged credentials, fake qualifications and proxy applicants.

Siddiqui said she adjudicated at least 51,000 non-immigrant visas between 2005 and 2007 – most of them H-1Bs. “80–90 per cent of the H-1B visas from India were fake – either fake degrees or forged documents, or applicants who were simply not highly skilled,” she said.

She alleged that Hyderabad, particularly the Ameerpet area, had become a hotspot, claiming that shops there openly coached applicants and sold fraudulent employment letters, educational certificates and even marriage documents.

H1Bs’ Significance for the US Tech Workforce

The H1B visa enables US employers to hire foreign professionals in specialised fields, especially technology. Indian nationals continue to dominate the category, accounting for around 70 per cent of visa holders in 2024, making India the largest source of skilled workers entering the US labour market.

Both H1B and F-1 student visas have increasingly drawn criticism from MAGA-aligned political figures who argue that the programmes are exploited and disadvantage American workers.

Despite growing scrutiny, US President Donald Trump has recently voiced support for the H-1B programme, saying the United States requires global talent to address workforce shortages.

Also Read: Protect US Jobs, But Welcome Skilled Foreign Workers: White House Defends Donald Trump’s ‘Nuanced’ Shift On 

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 9:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dr Dave BratH-1B visaH1B Visahome-hero-pos-5Steve Bannonus newsus visaWorld news

RELATED News

‘Tremendous Progress’, Says Donald Trump On Ukraine War Talks, But Putin Holds The Final Card – Is Russian President Ready To End The War?

Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot

‘She Was My World’: Virgin Tycoon Richard Branson’s Wife Joan Dies at 80- Cause of Death REVEALED

Trump Administration Rewrites Human Rights Rules: DEI, Abortion, and Migration Policies Under Scrutiny

Saudi Arabia Quietly Expands Liquor Stores In Jeddah And Dammam For Non-Muslim Expats As New Liquor Policy Signals Major Lifestyle Change

LATEST NEWS

Chandigarh Traffic Alert: Roads to Avoid Amid Farmers’ Protest; Police Issue Advisory, Panjab University to Remain Shut on November 26

Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Likely Today: Check Status Step By Step On BSE, NSE & Registrar; GMP Signals 15% Premium Ahead Of Listing

‘220,000 H1B Visas From One Indian District’: US Economist Calls It Industrial-Scale Fraud, Says Only 12% Come From China

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 188 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,950; Dalal Street Opens Higher On Global Tailwinds And Fed Rate-Cut Buzz

National Constitution Day: How the Constitution Was Written & Why It Matters Today

17 Years Since The 26/11 Mumbai Attack: A Detailed Timeline Of The Four Day Siege That Killed 166 Civilians

Stocks to Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Indraprastha, RNIT, Asian Paints, Apollo, Welspun, Zydus Lifesciences, Rashtriya Chemicals And Many Other In Focus Today

Kali Mata Dressed As Mother Mary: Outrage In Mumbai, Priest Arrested After Shocking Chembur Temple Incident

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Major Update As Cricketer’s Father Discharged, Ceremony Still…

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Chelsea Dominate 10-Man Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League Showdown

‘220,000 H1B Visas From One Indian District’: US Economist Calls It Industrial-Scale Fraud, Says Only 12% Come From China

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘220,000 H1B Visas From One Indian District’: US Economist Calls It Industrial-Scale Fraud, Says Only 12% Come From China

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘220,000 H1B Visas From One Indian District’: US Economist Calls It Industrial-Scale Fraud, Says Only 12% Come From China
‘220,000 H1B Visas From One Indian District’: US Economist Calls It Industrial-Scale Fraud, Says Only 12% Come From China
‘220,000 H1B Visas From One Indian District’: US Economist Calls It Industrial-Scale Fraud, Says Only 12% Come From China
‘220,000 H1B Visas From One Indian District’: US Economist Calls It Industrial-Scale Fraud, Says Only 12% Come From China

QUICK LINKS