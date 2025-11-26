‘Tremendous Progress’, Says Donald Trump On Ukraine War Talks, But Putin Holds The Final Card – Is Russian President Ready To End The War?

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration has made “tremendous progress” over the past week in efforts to negotiate an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to Trump, US officials have been working extensively to advance his original 28-point Peace Plan. The framework, he said, has undergone multiple revisions and “fine-tuning” after feedback from both Russian and Ukrainian representatives, leaving only “a few” unresolved points.

US Envoys Sent to Moscow and Kyiv

To push negotiations toward completion, Trump said he has instructed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to travel to Moscow for direct discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll is expected to meet Ukrainian officials to address remaining terms of the agreement.

“I will be briefed on all progress made, along with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post on Tuesday.

Donald Trump’s Meetings With Putin and Zelenskyy Dependent on Final Deal

Trump reiterated that he intends to personally meet both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy only once negotiations near completion.

“I look forward to hopefully meeting with President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and President Putin soon, but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages,” he said. “Thank you for your attention to this very important matter, and let’s all hope that PEACE can be accomplished AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!”

He also stated that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles would participate in future discussions.





White House Acknowledges Remaining Negotiation Hurdles

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the administration’s assessment of recent diplomatic progress.

“Over the past week, the United States has made tremendous progress towards a peace deal by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the table,” she said. “There are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.”

