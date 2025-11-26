LIVE TV
Trump Administration Rewrites Human Rights Rules: DEI, Abortion, and Migration Policies Under Scrutiny

Trump Administration Rewrites Human Rights Rules: DEI, Abortion, and Migration Policies Under Scrutiny

The Trump Administration has redefined human-rights priorities by instructing US embassies to flag DEI policies, affirmative action, state-funded abortion, and certain migration and online safety laws as possible rights violations. The controversial move signals a sharp ideological shift in foreign policy, integrating “America First” values into the State Department’s global rights assessments.

The Trump Administration has redefined human-rights priorities by instructing US embassies. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 26, 2025 03:02:37 IST

Trump Administration Rewrites Human Rights Rules: DEI, Abortion, and Migration Policies Under Scrutiny

The Trump Administration has redefined human-rights priorities by instructing US embassies to flag DEI policies, affirmative action, state-funded abortion, and certain migration and online safety laws as possible rights violations. This directive represents a significant shift from decades of US foreign policy, embedding the administration’s ideological priorities into the State Department’s key human-rights evaluations. 

The controversial move signals a sharp ideological shift in foreign policy, integrating “America First” values into the State Department’s global rights assessments. According to a US State Department official, the new guidance was designed as “a tool to change the behaviour of governments.” 

US Flags DEI and Abortion Policies as Potential Human Rights Violations

Under the updated guidelines, U.S. officials are required to flag countries that implement diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies granting preferential treatment to employees based on race, sex, or caste. Countries that fund abortions or provide abortion medication will also be considered as potentially violating human rights, with officials noting the estimated number of annual abortions.

US to Flag Countries Allowing Gender-Transition Procedures for Minors

The new guidelines also instruct U.S. officials to report countries that permit gender-transition procedures for minors, which the State Department refers to as “chemical or surgical interventions to alter sex.” Additionally, policies that enable mass or unauthorized migration across borders must be identified and documented.

US to Flag Countries Arresting Citizens Over Speech or Online Laws

The guidelines also require documenting any arrests or legal actions related to freedom of speech, including European internet safety regulations designed to combat online hate speech, policies that the Trump administration contends restrict free expression.

US Targets “Destructive Ideologies” Behind Global Human Rights Abuses

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated that the new guidelines are aimed at tackling what Washington calls “new destructive ideologies” that have contributed to human rights abuses. He added, “The Trump administration will ensure that violations such as child mutilation, laws restricting free speech, and racially biased employment practices do not go unaddressed.”

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 3:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Trump Administration Rewrites Human Rights Rules: DEI, Abortion, and Migration Policies Under Scrutiny

QUICK LINKS