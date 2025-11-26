LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma is Richard Branson wife dead cristiano ronaldo Arunachal woman harrassed in china Mary D Costa mahindra Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma
LIVE TV
Home > World > Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot

Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday began his 27-year prison sentence over an alleged coup plot, according to CNN. Earlier, the 70-year-old former leader, who was under house arrest, was accused of trying to break his electronic ankle monitor, which he has been wearing since August.

Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot. (Representative Image: File Photo/AFP)
Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot. (Representative Image: File Photo/AFP)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 26, 2025 03:59:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday began his 27-year prison sentence over an alleged coup plot, according to CNN. 

Jair Bolsonaro, a key ally of former US President Donald Trump, had been under house arrest since August and was taken to the federal police headquarters on Saturday after trying to break his ankle monitor. Bolsonaro claimed he acted due to “hallucinations,” an explanation Justice de Moraes rejected in his order for preemptive detention. On Tuesday, Justice Moraes stated that Bolsonaro would serve his sentence at the police headquarters.

Why Is Jair Bolsonaro Now Forced to Serve 27-Year Prison Term?

The far-right former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was found guilty in 2022 of attempting to overturn the victory of his successor, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. His legal team opted not to submit a final appeal, prompting Justice Alexandre de Moraes to finalize the judgment, making the conviction definitive and triggering the full 27-year sentence. The court found him guilty of five crimes, including forming an armed criminal organisation, attempting to abolish democracy, and organising a violent coup plot.

What Happened When Bolsonaro Attempted to Break His Ankle Monitor?

Earlier, the 70-year-old former leader, who was under house arrest, was accused of trying to break his electronic ankle monitor, which he has been wearing since August.

The court said Bolsonaro used a soldering iron on the device in an attempt to escape, noting that he had become a “high flight risk.”

A video made public by the court showed the monitoring bracelet burnt and damaged, but still strapped to his ankle. In the footage, Bolsonaro admitted he had used the tool on the device out of “curiosity.”

How Is Trump Supporting Bolsonaro Amid Brazil’s Coup Case?

Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the coup attempt case.

Meanwhile, Trump called the proceedings a “witch hunt” and had earlier imposed punitive tariffs and sanctions on Brazil over the issue. Trump said he had spoken to Bolsonaro recently and planned to meet him in the near future.

In a sharp escalation of tensions, the US also revoked the visa of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the case, and announced higher tariffs.

Trump had previously said he knew and worked with Bolsonaro and respected him greatly.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 3:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: brazil presidentbrzil president Jair Bolsonarocoup attemptcoup plotJair BolsonaroJair Bolsonaro coup attemptJair Bolsonaro in jailJair Bolsonaro in prisonwhat sis coup plot

RELATED News

Trump Administration Rewrites Human Rights Rules: DEI, Abortion, and Migration Policies Under Scrutiny

Saudi Arabia Quietly Expands Liquor Stores In Jeddah And Dammam For Non-Muslim Expats As New Liquor Policy Signals Major Lifestyle Change

World’s Most Expensive School Is Located In This Country, Has Students From 60 Countries, Annual Fees Will Leave You Shocked, It Is…

China Issues Big Statement, Denies Harassing Arunachal Woman At Shanghai Airport, Says Officials Acted According To…

Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?

LATEST NEWS

“We Wanted Them to Really Grovel”: South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad Reveals Strategic Day 4 Declaration Against India in 2nd Test

Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Green Light for 2026 World Cup Opener as FIFA ‘Suspended’ Ban

Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online In India

‘Integral Part of Country’: India Lodges Protest After Detention of Arunachal Woman at Shanghai Airport

Who Was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS Officer From Karnataka Dies In A Horrific Car Accident Near Jewargi, Kalaburagi

‘New India Neither Fears Nor Bows To Terrorism’: PM Modi Cites Op Sindoor, Says ‘Will Not Compromise On Security’

Looking For A Unique Venue For Special Occasion? Namo Bharat Trains Can Now Be Booked For Parties, Pre-Wedding Shoots At THIS Minimum Cost, Check Per Hour Price Here

Cancer Patient, 9-Year-Old Among 6 Killed In Bihar Auto-Truck Collision; Locals Protest On Highway

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 India Match Full Schedule, Date, Time Table And Venue: India To Clash With Pakistan On Maha Shivratri

Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot
Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot
Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot
Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot

QUICK LINKS