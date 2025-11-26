Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Term for Coup Plot

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday began his 27-year prison sentence over an alleged coup plot, according to CNN.

Jair Bolsonaro, a key ally of former US President Donald Trump, had been under house arrest since August and was taken to the federal police headquarters on Saturday after trying to break his ankle monitor. Bolsonaro claimed he acted due to “hallucinations,” an explanation Justice de Moraes rejected in his order for preemptive detention. On Tuesday, Justice Moraes stated that Bolsonaro would serve his sentence at the police headquarters.

Why Is Jair Bolsonaro Now Forced to Serve 27-Year Prison Term?



The far-right former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was found guilty in 2022 of attempting to overturn the victory of his successor, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. His legal team opted not to submit a final appeal, prompting Justice Alexandre de Moraes to finalize the judgment, making the conviction definitive and triggering the full 27-year sentence. The court found him guilty of five crimes, including forming an armed criminal organisation, attempting to abolish democracy, and organising a violent coup plot.

What Happened When Bolsonaro Attempted to Break His Ankle Monitor?

Earlier, the 70-year-old former leader, who was under house arrest, was accused of trying to break his electronic ankle monitor, which he has been wearing since August.

The court said Bolsonaro used a soldering iron on the device in an attempt to escape, noting that he had become a “high flight risk.”

A video made public by the court showed the monitoring bracelet burnt and damaged, but still strapped to his ankle. In the footage, Bolsonaro admitted he had used the tool on the device out of “curiosity.”

How Is Trump Supporting Bolsonaro Amid Brazil’s Coup Case?

Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the coup attempt case.

Meanwhile, Trump called the proceedings a “witch hunt” and had earlier imposed punitive tariffs and sanctions on Brazil over the issue. Trump said he had spoken to Bolsonaro recently and planned to meet him in the near future.

In a sharp escalation of tensions, the US also revoked the visa of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the case, and announced higher tariffs.

Trump had previously said he knew and worked with Bolsonaro and respected him greatly.

(Inputs from ANI)