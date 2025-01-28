Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
France Considers Sending Troops to Greenland in Response to Trump's Repeated Threats – How Will the U.S. Respond?

Amid growing tensions over U.S. President Trump’s repeated threats to annex Greenland, France has begun discussions with Denmark about possibly sending troops to the Arctic island. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed the talks, highlighting Europe’s strong stance in defending the region.

France Considers Sending Troops to Greenland in Response to Trump’s Repeated Threats – How Will the U.S. Respond?

Amid Trump’s repeated threats to annex Greenland, France has begun discussions with Denmark about possibly sending troops to Greenland.


France has initiated discussions with Denmark about potentially sending troops to Greenland in response to repeated threats from former US President Donald Trump to annex the Danish territory. This was confirmed by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in an interview with France’s Sud Radio.

Diplomatic Talks Amid Growing Tensions

In the interview, Barrot explained that while France had begun discussions with Denmark regarding the possibility of deploying troops to Greenland, the idea was not something Denmark was keen on pursuing. He stressed that “it was not Denmark’s wish” to move forward with this option.

Barrot’s remarks come as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was on a whirlwind tour of European capitals to rally support from allies in her efforts to counter Trump’s growing focus on Greenland.

Trump’s Renewed Interest in Greenland

Trump’s renewed interest in Greenland has sparked concerns globally, especially after he pointedly refused to rule out the use of military force or economic pressure to claim the Arctic island from Denmark. As part of her diplomatic mission, Frederiksen visited Berlin and Paris on Tuesday, holding talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. She was also scheduled to meet NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Brussels.

During the visit, Barrot expressed France’s solidarity with Denmark, stating, “If Denmark calls for help, France will be there.” He emphasized the European Union’s commitment to defending its borders, regardless of location, adding, “The European borders are sovereign whether it’s north, south, east and west… nobody can allow themselves to mess around with our borders.”

EU Support for Denmark, Greenland

In addition to France’s stance, Barrot noted that European Union foreign ministers had shown strong support for Denmark during a meeting in Brussels on Monday. “My counterparts expressed their very strong support for Copenhagen and were ready to consider [sending troops] if needed,” Barrot revealed. However, the French foreign minister also expressed confidence that the U.S. would not go as far as to invade Greenland. “It won’t happen, people don’t invade EU territories,” he added.

In light of the escalating situation, Denmark announced on Monday plans to invest 14.6 billion kroner (approximately $2 billion) to enhance its security in the Arctic. This funding will be used to deploy three new frigates to the region, along with long-range drones equipped with advanced imaging technologies. Additionally, Denmark aims to bolster its satellite capabilities to better monitor the region’s security.

Greenland Responds to US Interest

Greenland, which has long relied on Denmark for financial subsidies, has historically pushed for greater independence. Despite this, the island’s government has expressed willingness to engage in business dealings with the United States. In the wake of Trump’s presidency, Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede made it clear that Greenlanders “don’t want to be American.”

Earlier in January, Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen reportedly spoke with Trump, emphasizing that it was Greenland’s prerogative to determine its future. Sources familiar with the conversation described it as “horrendous,” with Danish officials noting that Trump’s interest in Greenland was serious and potentially alarming.

Potential Economic Coercion and Military Threats

Amid the escalating tension, Trump allegedly threatened Denmark with tariffs in relation to the Greenland issue, a move that would have significant economic consequences as the United States is one of Denmark’s primary export markets.

Greenland’s Minister of Trade and Justice, Naaja Nathanielsen, spoke to AFP on Monday, acknowledging the “worrying time” that the Greenlandic people were experiencing. She explained that while Greenland’s government was concerned, they remained focused on understanding the nature of the demands being made.

“If it is about military presence, the US has been here for 80 years, we are not opposed to that,” Nathanielsen said. “If it is about the minerals, it is an open market.” However, she stressed, “if it is about expansionism, we are a democracy, we are allies and we ask our allies to respect our institutions.”

Also Read: ‘I Think We’re Going to Have It’: Trump on Buying Greenland, Says Canada Would Benefit from Becoming a U.S. State

Filed under

denmark Greenland

