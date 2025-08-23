France Summons Italian Envoy After Deputy PM Salvini Slams Macron’s Ukraine Proposal

France on Friday summoned Italy’s ambassador after Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini publicly mocked French President Emmanuel Macron over latter’s suggestion of deploying European soldiers to Ukraine as part of a post-war settlement, Reuters reported.

What Sparked the Diplomatic Call?

Responding in Milanese dialect, Salvini had reportedly said, “You go there if you want. Put your helmet on, your jacket, your rifle and you go to Ukraine.”



The French foreign ministry viewed the remarks as harmful to trust between the two historically close allies, with a diplomatic source telling the news agency that the comments appeared to be in conflict with strong cooperation established recently, especially with regard to support for Ukraine.

Such statements “ran counter to the climate of trust and the historical relationship between our two countries,” and ignored recent areas of alignment, the official told Reuters.

A Pattern of Rising Tensions

Salvini, leader of Italy’s right-wing League party and Transport Minister under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has frequently taken digs at Macron, particularly over the president’s Ukraine policy, the report said.

Paris, for its part, sees the latest episode as part of a pattern of diplomatic friction between the two nations, notably since Meloni’s government came to power in 2022.

Macron’s Ukraine Vision and European Diplomacy

Macron has been pushing for a “coalition of the willing” to extend all possible support to Kyiv in any post-conflict scenario. The French President has been coordinating with world leaders including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to build a European security architecture, as reported by Reuters.

These outreach efforts, analysts say, stand in contrast to Salvini’s dismissive tone, illustrating a visible fracture within Europe when it comes to Ukraine’s defense.

Trump Threatens to Impose New Sanctions, Again

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose new sanctions or tariffs on Russia if there’s no movement toward a peace deal in Ukraine. Trump expressed frustration over Moscow’s notable lack of cooperation, especially after a recent Russian strike on a US-linked factory in Ukraine.

Despite Trump’s claim that he was arranging a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Moscow said no meeting is planned, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly stating that the agenda isn’t ready.

Separately, Trump shared a photo of his meeting with Putin and suggested that the Russian leader might attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite Russia being banned from the event due following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.