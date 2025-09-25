French Ambassador Thierry Mathou in Mumbai to honour JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal, boost Indo-French ties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou, is in Mumbai on a two-day mission (September 25- 26) focused on enhancing the vibrant cultural and business relations between France and India, the Embassy of France in India said in a release.

On September 25, the first day of his mission, Ambassador Mathou will confer the prestigious French distinction of Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters on Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation and President of ART India.

The award recognises her outstanding leadership in promoting the arts and traditional crafts, as well as philanthropy, and highlights France’s admiration for champions of creativity and heritage preservation in India, the release stated.

On September 26, Ambassador Mathou will hold meetings exploring the many facets of Mumbai’s global role and interact with French Foreign Trade Advisers.

Thereafter, he will address the 48th Annual General Meeting of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

These exchanges, themed on “Innovating for Tomorrow: Showcasing Indo-French Synergies for a Sustainable Future”, will reaffirm France’s long-standing commitment to nurturing Indo-French economic cooperation and supporting the growth of French enterprises in India, the Embassy of France in India said in an official statement.

Looking ahead to the AGM, Ambassador Mathou said, “With 716 French companies registered in India and more than 1000 establishments, France stands as one of the top ten foreign investors in the country. Here in Mumbai, the beating heart of India’s economy, we are proud to stand alongside Indian and French businesses that are shaping the future together.”

“France and India share a common vision for sustainable growth and innovation, which will be furthered during the India-France Year of Innovation in 2026. By creating more structured innovation corridors between France and India, we will not only be strengthening our bilateral ties, but also positioning our partnership at the forefront of global innovation,” the Embassy of France in India added. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.